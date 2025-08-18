Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
- Hà Nội: 49 Phố Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Cửa Nam; Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
• Responsible for registration of imported drugs/ medical devices including initial/new registration, extension registration, variation registration.
• Responsible for site registration (GMP assessment) of the foreign manufacturers.
• Updated related regulations on regulatory activities (registration, quality management, importing and exporting of drugs, medical devices, cosmetic, food supplements; drug/ medical devices advertising; drug prices; hospital tenders, other general regulations, ext.)
• Preparing reports to submit authorities when requested.
• Attend the company meetings and well co-operate with other divisions.
• Report Regulatory Manager on regulatory issues monthly.
• Implement Pharmacovigilance tasks and support NRPP on Pharmacovigilance activities.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Pharmacist Diploma.
• Minimum two (2) years of specialized experience in registration of imported drugs/ medical devices.
Tại Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
