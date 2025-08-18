Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/09/2025
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 49 Phố Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Cửa Nam; Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
• Responsible for registration of imported drugs/ medical devices including initial/new registration, extension registration, variation registration.
• Responsible for site registration (GMP assessment) of the foreign manufacturers.
• Updated related regulations on regulatory activities (registration, quality management, importing and exporting of drugs, medical devices, cosmetic, food supplements; drug/ medical devices advertising; drug prices; hospital tenders, other general regulations, ext.)
• Preparing reports to submit authorities when requested.
• Attend the company meetings and well co-operate with other divisions.
• Report Regulatory Manager on regulatory issues monthly.
• Implement Pharmacovigilance tasks and support NRPP on Pharmacovigilance activities.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and/or Work Experience Requirements:
• Pharmacist Diploma.
• Minimum two (2) years of specialized experience in registration of imported drugs/ medical devices.

Tại Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)

Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Rm 1101 – 11th Flr, Me Linh Point Tower, 2 Ngô Đức Kế, Bến Nghé, Dist.1, HCMC

