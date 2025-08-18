Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Responsible for registration of imported drugs/ medical devices including initial/new registration, extension registration, variation registration.

• Responsible for site registration (GMP assessment) of the foreign manufacturers.

• Updated related regulations on regulatory activities (registration, quality management, importing and exporting of drugs, medical devices, cosmetic, food supplements; drug/ medical devices advertising; drug prices; hospital tenders, other general regulations, ext.)

• Preparing reports to submit authorities when requested.

• Attend the company meetings and well co-operate with other divisions.

• Report Regulatory Manager on regulatory issues monthly.

• Implement Pharmacovigilance tasks and support NRPP on Pharmacovigilance activities.

• Perform other tasks as assigned by management.