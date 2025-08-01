Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

1. Job Overview:

We are seeking a highly capable and experienced HR Compliance Specialist II to strengthen our HR Compliance Team in support of critical business needs, including Audit management and Labor law compliance. This position requires a senior-level professional with strong legal acumen, practical audit experience, and a results-oriented compliance mindset. The ideal candidate will play a key role in managing labor-related regulatory procedures, overseeing audit preparations, and ensuring policy alignment with Vietnamese labor laws and global standards.

2. Responsibilities:

2.1. Labor Law Consultation & HR Compliance:

• Conduct complex labor compliance activities such as RIF (Reduction in Force), Labor Utilization Plan (LUP), and ILR (Internal Labor Regulations) in close collaboration with internal stakeholders and relevant authorities.

• Provide consultation and legal interpretation of labor regulations to HR and business units.

• Monitor regulatory changes and proactively update internal policies and procedures accordingly.

2.2. Audit Management Support:

• Support internal and external audit processes, including customer audits and RBA/VAP assessments.

• Coordinate with multiple stakeholders (Global, Regional, and Local) to manage Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) and track audit closure activities.