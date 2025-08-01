Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot i8
- 1, Sai Gon High Tech Park, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD
1. Job Overview:
We are seeking a highly capable and experienced HR Compliance Specialist II to strengthen our HR Compliance Team in support of critical business needs, including Audit management and Labor law compliance. This position requires a senior-level professional with strong legal acumen, practical audit experience, and a results-oriented compliance mindset. The ideal candidate will play a key role in managing labor-related regulatory procedures, overseeing audit preparations, and ensuring policy alignment with Vietnamese labor laws and global standards.
2. Responsibilities:
2.1. Labor Law Consultation & HR Compliance:
• Conduct complex labor compliance activities such as RIF (Reduction in Force), Labor Utilization Plan (LUP), and ILR (Internal Labor Regulations) in close collaboration with internal stakeholders and relevant authorities.
• Provide consultation and legal interpretation of labor regulations to HR and business units.
• Monitor regulatory changes and proactively update internal policies and procedures accordingly.
2.2. Audit Management Support:
• Support internal and external audit processes, including customer audits and RBA/VAP assessments.
• Coordinate with multiple stakeholders (Global, Regional, and Local) to manage Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) and track audit closure activities.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Laptop, Bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI