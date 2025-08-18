Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Calculate and take off detail quantity of each work for mutil purpose (overall budget, detail budget, BoQ in Tender doc, BoQ in contract…).
- Analysis and break down unit rate for each work in Bill of Quantities.
- Prepare and update the overall budget, detail budget
- Prepare tender documents for each work package, carry out the bid evaluation and bid assessment, recommend awarding tenderer to head of division and BoD
- Finalize contract documents, submit to BoD to get approval
- Advance payment, monthly payment and final payment control.
- Search and assess potential contractors and suppliers in the market (if requirement).
- Other works: Build up commercial cos database for future reference, Other tasks assigned by team leader and dept head
*Notes:
Workplace: The candidate will work in Hồng Hạc City project, Thuận Thành, Bắc Ninh. The company provides a shuttle bus from Hanoi to the project site.
Working hours: Monday to Friday.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
