Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Calculate and take off detail quantity of each work for mutil purpose (overall budget, detail budget, BoQ in Tender doc, BoQ in contract…).

- Analysis and break down unit rate for each work in Bill of Quantities.

- Prepare and update the overall budget, detail budget

- Prepare tender documents for each work package, carry out the bid evaluation and bid assessment, recommend awarding tenderer to head of division and BoD

- Finalize contract documents, submit to BoD to get approval

- Advance payment, monthly payment and final payment control.

- Search and assess potential contractors and suppliers in the market (if requirement).

- Other works: Build up commercial cos database for future reference, Other tasks assigned by team leader and dept head

*Notes:

Workplace: The candidate will work in Hồng Hạc City project, Thuận Thành, Bắc Ninh. The company provides a shuttle bus from Hanoi to the project site.

Working hours: Monday to Friday.