Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Surveying the repair & maintenance requests at sites with service team

colleagues, customers, vendors and provide reports for solution

2. Searching and surveying for suitable vendors for resolve repair &

maintenance requests from service teams

3. Reviewing vendor’s repair method statements and provide review results

and suggestions for line manager’s confirmations.

4. Setting up the quality control process for service team colleagues to follow

on site

5. Monitoring the repair & maintenance work progress and review the

inspection records and quality control results on sites.

6. Carrying out other duties assigned by line manager and division head (if

any