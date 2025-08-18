Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Surveying the repair & maintenance requests at sites with service team
colleagues, customers, vendors and provide reports for solution
2. Searching and surveying for suitable vendors for resolve repair &
maintenance requests from service teams
3. Reviewing vendor’s repair method statements and provide review results
and suggestions for line manager’s confirmations.
4. Setting up the quality control process for service team colleagues to follow
on site
5. Monitoring the repair & maintenance work progress and review the
inspection records and quality control results on sites.
6. Carrying out other duties assigned by line manager and division head (if
any
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: More than 5 years MEP engineer and specialized in mechanical electric and knowing extra low voltage with automation is a plus
Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
