Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/09/2025
Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Surveying the repair & maintenance requests at sites with service team
colleagues, customers, vendors and provide reports for solution
2. Searching and surveying for suitable vendors for resolve repair &
maintenance requests from service teams
3. Reviewing vendor’s repair method statements and provide review results
and suggestions for line manager’s confirmations.
4. Setting up the quality control process for service team colleagues to follow
on site
5. Monitoring the repair & maintenance work progress and review the
inspection records and quality control results on sites.
6. Carrying out other duties assigned by line manager and division head (if
any

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: University
Experience: More than 5 years MEP engineer and specialized in mechanical electric and knowing extra low voltage with automation is a plus

Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Lawrence S. Ting, 801 Đại lộ Nguyễn Văn Linh, P. Tân Phú, Q.7, TP.HCM

