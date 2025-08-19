Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This position will be responsible for building and implementing the legal affairs in compliance with Company regulations and ensuring that the Company's operations align with applicable laws and regulations.
Key Responsibilities:
• Legal Advisory: Provide expert legal advice on a range of matters affecting the company's operations.
• Contract Management: Review, draft, and negotiate contracts and agreements to protect the company's interests, ensuring they are legally sound and aligned with business objectives.
• Litigation Oversight: Manage litigation matters, including coordinating with external counsel when necessary, and developing strategies for dispute resolution.
• Risk Assessment: Identify and assess legal risks associated with business operations and provide proactive solutions to mitigate those risks.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Experience: At least 5 years of practical work experience in the legal field with strong understanding of relevant laws and regulations.
• Expert knowledge of corporate law.
Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
