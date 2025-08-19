Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position will be responsible for building and implementing the legal affairs in compliance with Company regulations and ensuring that the Company's operations align with applicable laws and regulations.

Key Responsibilities:

• Legal Advisory: Provide expert legal advice on a range of matters affecting the company's operations.

• Contract Management: Review, draft, and negotiate contracts and agreements to protect the company's interests, ensuring they are legally sound and aligned with business objectives.

• Litigation Oversight: Manage litigation matters, including coordinating with external counsel when necessary, and developing strategies for dispute resolution.

• Risk Assessment: Identify and assess legal risks associated with business operations and provide proactive solutions to mitigate those risks.