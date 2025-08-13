Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 19 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Xuan Hoa
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 19 USD
Your responsibilities and tasks:
• Perform Service Maintenance, planned and unplanned in Focused Area: Filling lines
• Complete assigned job in a timely and qualitative manner
• Installation, Commissioning or Overhaul support/ execution in aseptic Filling
machines.
• Perform periodical visit inspection of the plants/ Filling line to monitor the status and
performances
• Perform site troubleshooting and/or customer support
• Write comprehensive service report timely
• Provide customer training on equipment operation and basic maintenance
• Promote company’s product and services
• Support the Service Sales in generating opportunity after site inspections
• Support Service Sales for Technical clarification & Spare Parts recommendation
• Join customer meeting when technical support is required
• Contributing positively to Business's achievement and company targets
• Utilize the supportive tools, part of the Smart filling online (GEMS, GESP,
e-shop).
• Willingness to travel in Vietnam and out of Vietnam when required (200 days x year)
Với Mức Lương 15 - 19 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for personal development and growth in a global company. Positive working environment in international teams. Performance bonus, 13th month, global additional bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
