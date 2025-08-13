Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 19 USD

Your responsibilities and tasks:

• Perform Service Maintenance, planned and unplanned in Focused Area: Filling lines

• Complete assigned job in a timely and qualitative manner

• Installation, Commissioning or Overhaul support/ execution in aseptic Filling

machines.

• Perform periodical visit inspection of the plants/ Filling line to monitor the status and

performances

• Perform site troubleshooting and/or customer support

• Write comprehensive service report timely

• Provide customer training on equipment operation and basic maintenance

• Promote company’s product and services

• Support the Service Sales in generating opportunity after site inspections

• Support Service Sales for Technical clarification & Spare Parts recommendation

• Join customer meeting when technical support is required

• Contributing positively to Business's achievement and company targets

• Utilize the supportive tools, part of the Smart filling online (GEMS, GESP,

e-shop).

• Willingness to travel in Vietnam and out of Vietnam when required (200 days x year)