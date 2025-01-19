Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Media Planner/Buyer Executive Tại Autoliv Vietnam
- Quảng Ninh: Lô CN
- XL
- 10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương Từ 800 USD
- Plans the requirement of materials, control and supplies to manufacturing department according to customer demands, appropriate lead time, inventory level and schedule
• Review, release, or cancel purchase orders based on material requirements planning
• Revise or adjust material demand when there is any order change from the customers in order to prepare, fulfill material as revised production plan
• Cooperate with warehouse group to minimize storage area by designing delivery plan to the supplier in order to not get huge inventory in the same day
• Follow up shipment delivery with suppliers as delivery planed
• Identify potential shortage and expedite
• Evaluate suppliers monthly in order to monitor their delivery on time performance for further business decision
• Manage inventory to designated Inventory Turns goals
• Participate in Materials Readiness Review (MRB) process
• Responsible for rolling in material for engineering change (ECR) of parts based on customers/internal requirements with minimum exposure
• Excessive Freight (Air shipment) control and minimized
Với Mức Lương Từ 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Autoliv Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Autoliv Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI