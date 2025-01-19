Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD

Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD

Autoliv Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Autoliv Vietnam

Media Planner/Buyer Executive

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Media Planner/Buyer Executive Tại Autoliv Vietnam

Mức lương
Từ 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Lô CN

- XL

- 10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương Từ 800 USD

- Plans the requirement of materials, control and supplies to manufacturing department according to customer demands, appropriate lead time, inventory level and schedule
• Review, release, or cancel purchase orders based on material requirements planning
• Revise or adjust material demand when there is any order change from the customers in order to prepare, fulfill material as revised production plan
• Cooperate with warehouse group to minimize storage area by designing delivery plan to the supplier in order to not get huge inventory in the same day
• Follow up shipment delivery with suppliers as delivery planed
• Identify potential shortage and expedite
• Evaluate suppliers monthly in order to monitor their delivery on time performance for further business decision
• Manage inventory to designated Inventory Turns goals
• Participate in Materials Readiness Review (MRB) process
• Responsible for rolling in material for engineering change (ECR) of parts based on customers/internal requirements with minimum exposure
• Excessive Freight (Air shipment) control and minimized

Với Mức Lương Từ 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Autoliv Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Autoliv Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Autoliv Vietnam

Autoliv Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô CN-XL-10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-media-planner-buyer-executive-thu-nhap-tu-800-thang-tai-quang-ninh-job297496
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Hạn nộp: 11/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 700 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CRC Sports VN
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CRC Sports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CRC Sports VN
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD
Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Autoliv Vietnam
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Autoliv Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 05/03/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Kế toán kho BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Everland Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư hiện trường Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Everland Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Everland Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Thái Nguyên Hà Nội Hà Nam Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Thanh Hóa Đà Nẵng Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Ngãi Bình Định Quảng Nam Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Khánh Hòa Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Nam Định Hồ Chí Minh Tiền Giang Cần Thơ Long An Bình Phước Bình Dương Tây Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiếng Trung Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Hải Phòng Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG GB GIA BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG GB GIA BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG GB GIA BẢO
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Thái Bình Bình Dương Hà Nội Quảng Ninh Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Hạn nộp: 11/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 700 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CRC Sports VN
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CRC Sports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CRC Sports VN
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD
Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Autoliv Vietnam
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Autoliv Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 05/03/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD Autoliv Vietnam
Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm