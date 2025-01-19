Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD

- Plans the requirement of materials, control and supplies to manufacturing department according to customer demands, appropriate lead time, inventory level and schedule

• Review, release, or cancel purchase orders based on material requirements planning

• Revise or adjust material demand when there is any order change from the customers in order to prepare, fulfill material as revised production plan

• Cooperate with warehouse group to minimize storage area by designing delivery plan to the supplier in order to not get huge inventory in the same day

• Follow up shipment delivery with suppliers as delivery planed

• Identify potential shortage and expedite

• Evaluate suppliers monthly in order to monitor their delivery on time performance for further business decision

• Manage inventory to designated Inventory Turns goals

• Participate in Materials Readiness Review (MRB) process

• Responsible for rolling in material for engineering change (ECR) of parts based on customers/internal requirements with minimum exposure

• Excessive Freight (Air shipment) control and minimized