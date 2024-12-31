Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

De Heus LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
De Heus LLC

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại De Heus LLC

Mức lương
600 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cụm CN Hà Bình Phương, xã Văn Bình, huyện Thường Tín, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD

1. Ensure the effectiveness of daily transportation operations
• Plan and monitor the timely arrival and departure of vehicles.
• Manage traffic flow both within and outside the operating area.
• Supervise and coordinate the on-site team efficiently.
2. Report and analyze operational performance
• Prepare regular reports on performance indicators (KPIs) and transportation activities.
• Analyze data and suggest solutions to improve operations.
3. Plan and schedule truck routes
• Develop plans and schedules for both regular days and peak periods.
• Optimize the use of both in-house and external resources to balance cost efficiency and service quality.
4. Monitor and identify root causes of operational issues
• Analyze and report on the root causes of issues such as delays, accidents, or fraudulent activities.
5. Report and prevent risks
• Monitor, report, and provide timely alerts on potential risks affecting transportation operations, such as equipment failures or urgent situations.
6. Update information and support operation optimization
• Proactively share practical information and experiences in operations management and staff coordination to help higher management make informed decisions.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại De Heus LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại De Heus LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

De Heus LLC

De Heus LLC

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10 Mai Chí Thọ, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành Phố Thủ Đức

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-cham-soc-khach-hang-thu-nhap-600-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job294677
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 6.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 6.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Nippon Express Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Nippon Express Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty CP in QA Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công ty CP in QA Vietnam
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SỨC KHỎE XANH BLUECARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SỨC KHỎE XANH BLUECARE
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Học Viện Công Nghệ Y Học Thể Thao Asina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Học Viện Công Nghệ Y Học Thể Thao Asina
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH FPA International VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH FPA International VIETNAM
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng VUIHOC.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu VUIHOC.vn
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI NOSA AGRI GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI NOSA AGRI GROUP
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Thú Y PetHealth làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Thú Y PetHealth
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NÔNG SẢN TUẤN TÚ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NÔNG SẢN TUẤN TÚ HÀ NỘI
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Song Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Song Nam
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VINAFA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VINAFA VIỆT NAM
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VH EDTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VH EDTECH
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Nguồn 22 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nguồn 22
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ZENITH APPAREL VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ZENITH APPAREL VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI HÀNG HOÁ TOÀN CẦU HP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI HÀNG HOÁ TOÀN CẦU HP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH WEBIE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WEBIE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN HÌNH TƯƠNG TÁC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN HÌNH TƯƠNG TÁC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EUROWINDOW Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EUROWINDOW Pro Company
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Thương mại Quốc tế NTDN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại Quốc tế NTDN
11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN INORA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN INORA
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ GGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ GGS
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TKM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TKM VIỆT NAM
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Nguồn 22 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nguồn 22
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần TMDV 30Shine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần TMDV 30Shine
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Thẩm mỹ quốc tế Medic Skin làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Thẩm mỹ quốc tế Medic Skin
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y HỌC VÀ THẨM MỸ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO VỆ NỮ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y HỌC VÀ THẨM MỸ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO VỆ NỮ
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Eup Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Eup Group
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm