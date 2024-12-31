Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

1. Ensure the effectiveness of daily transportation operations

• Plan and monitor the timely arrival and departure of vehicles.

• Manage traffic flow both within and outside the operating area.

• Supervise and coordinate the on-site team efficiently.

2. Report and analyze operational performance

• Prepare regular reports on performance indicators (KPIs) and transportation activities.

• Analyze data and suggest solutions to improve operations.

3. Plan and schedule truck routes

• Develop plans and schedules for both regular days and peak periods.

• Optimize the use of both in-house and external resources to balance cost efficiency and service quality.

4. Monitor and identify root causes of operational issues

• Analyze and report on the root causes of issues such as delays, accidents, or fraudulent activities.

5. Report and prevent risks

• Monitor, report, and provide timely alerts on potential risks affecting transportation operations, such as equipment failures or urgent situations.

6. Update information and support operation optimization

• Proactively share practical information and experiences in operations management and staff coordination to help higher management make informed decisions.