Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại De Heus LLC
- Hà Nội: Cụm CN Hà Bình Phương, xã Văn Bình, huyện Thường Tín, Hà Nội
1. Ensure the effectiveness of daily transportation operations
• Plan and monitor the timely arrival and departure of vehicles.
• Manage traffic flow both within and outside the operating area.
• Supervise and coordinate the on-site team efficiently.
2. Report and analyze operational performance
• Prepare regular reports on performance indicators (KPIs) and transportation activities.
• Analyze data and suggest solutions to improve operations.
3. Plan and schedule truck routes
• Develop plans and schedules for both regular days and peak periods.
• Optimize the use of both in-house and external resources to balance cost efficiency and service quality.
4. Monitor and identify root causes of operational issues
• Analyze and report on the root causes of issues such as delays, accidents, or fraudulent activities.
5. Report and prevent risks
• Monitor, report, and provide timely alerts on potential risks affecting transportation operations, such as equipment failures or urgent situations.
6. Update information and support operation optimization
• Proactively share practical information and experiences in operations management and staff coordination to help higher management make informed decisions.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại De Heus LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
