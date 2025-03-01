Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh VPDD IGroup (Asia Pacific) Limited tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 18 Triệu

VPDD IGroup (Asia Pacific) Limited tại Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/04/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại VPDD IGroup (Asia Pacific) Limited tại Hà Nội

Mức lương
11 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu

About us: We provide a complete and optimized solution comprised of e-journals, e-books, research databases, tools, solutions, consultancy experts, plagiarism detector tools, etc for enhancing teaching, research, educational or research information system management quality to support the information needs and maximize the end-user experience. Our mission is “To be Asia-Pacific's leading provider of information and technological products and services for the research and education sectors” through more than 20 multi-national branches and subsidiaries worldwide. We are looking for bright and creative individuals who will help us to achieve this inclusive mission.
Duties and Responsibilities:
1. Building relationships with key stakeholders of each prospect (e.g: university, information center, etc) to promote relevant products, then closing the deal by contract;
2. Gaining product knowledge through product training, assisting sales managers with paperwork or customer support tasks, events, and workshops;
3. Gradually develop sales strategies and coordinate cross-functional support to help customers maximize the value of products, services, or solutions provided by iGroup;
4. Regular reports for monthly marketing and sales activities on our CRM system (Monday.com);
5. Explore and attend workshops and events in the education or research field to get more prospects.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Experience/ Personality Skills:
1. Bachelor’s degree in Business administration, Library, Sales, or a related field.
2. 2-4 years of sales experience in sales or business development roles; Experience in the following and work collaboration
3. Ability to work collaboratively with other teams and good leadership skills to manage, motivate, and lead the team to achieve desired outcomes. Adept in networking, project management, and problem-solving.
4. Able to travel; Flexible schedule.
5. Ability to build and maintain relationships with clients and stakeholders.
6. Possess strong creative and strategic thinking skills to develop effective sales strategies through delegation, prioritization, and execution for business growth.
7. Ability to adapt to the company’s culture effectively and lead other teams.
8. English skills: from B2 – Fluent speaking and listening skills are strengths.
9. Office skills: Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Canva…), and other instructional supporting tools are strengths.
Benefits:
- Competitive compensation package, including base overrides on team success and year-end bonus package (based on the company's business performance).
- Training opportunity for personal and career development.
- Opportunity to develop business skills and market promotion, creativity in building flexible product/service packages, and to increase income with an annual commission policy
- Social insurance & 12 days of leave/year and public holidays as prescribed by law.
- Annual Team Building and other activities according to Company regulations
Recruitment Documents:
1. Cover letter expressing your interest and ability to fill the position
2. Curriculum Vitae (CV) with photo
3. Scans or photos of certificates of attained university degrees, additional training and qualifications
4. Contact details of references or references illustrating your professional career.

Tại VPDD IGroup (Asia Pacific) Limited tại Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPDD IGroup (Asia Pacific) Limited tại Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 3, Ngõ 160 Lạc Long Quân, Nghĩa Đô, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

