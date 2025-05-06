Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 50 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

As a B2B Sales professional , you help businesses adopt a smarter payroll solution. Your role is to build strong partnerships, understand client needs, and drive growth. If you’re a strategic thinker, a strong negotiator, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, this is your chance to make a real impact!

- Identify and acquire new B2B clients to drive business growth

- Take full ownership of the deal process: from account development, partner meetings, and business case creation to contract negotiation and closing

- Cultivate long-term relationships with employer partners, ensuring success and continued support throughout the partnership lifecycle

- Communicate sales forecasts, pipeline status, business impact, and ongoing feedback from partners to leadership.

- Educate employer partners, banking partners on the Nano value proposition through presentations, webinar and demos

- Develop and maintain strong partnerships with both external clients and internal teams, ensuring seamless collaboration and mutual growth.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Have background in B2B2C: Bank (Payroll, Corporate Finance, Investment Bank,...) ERP, Tech (HRM/ ERM, e-wallet) company, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). Large corps are more preferred.

- Have relationships with C-level in some business in Manufacturing, Textile, Electric, Shoes, Retail,...

- Good achievements in direct sales

- Willing to undertake business travel to other provinces usually

- Possess some essential skills such as: Strategic mindset, good in finance, risk management, good communication with internal/ external, skill to open, negotiate and close deals, good budget controlling

- At least 5 years of experience in B2B sales or similar roles

- Possess extensive knowledge of business in Hanoi, Hai Phong or HCM, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An and knowledge of marketing (especially in offline).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: competitive, negotiable and salary review twice a year

-Yearly bonus: Attractive 13th month salary, performance-based bonus and stock options

- 100% probation time

- Supportive and feedback-driven start-up setting

- Opportunities for professional training / sharing on jobs and skill

- Annual personal health check, PVI Insurance for employees and families beside Medical Insurance

- Gift / cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-term festival…..)

- Annual team building activity, Year End Party, monthly happy hour and birthday party….

- Sport club and fund for gym, swimming, yoga….

- Opportunities to work on anything you believe will help our mission

- Chances to work with smart & value-driven colleagues from top tech firms in Vietnam (Uber, ZaloPay, Five9, VinID, Focal Labs,...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

