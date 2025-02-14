Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 100 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Mức lương
Đến 100 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Ham Nghi Street, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 100 Triệu
【Job Summary】
【Job description】
Job／Company Attractive point】
Với Mức Lương Đến 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Technology, or a related field. An MBA is advantageous.
- English: Business level.
- More than 8 years of senior leadership experience, with at least 3 years in the AdTech, digital marketing, or programmatic advertising industry.
- Proven track record of driving growth in a tech-driven environment, particularly within digital advertising or media technology.
- Strong network within the digital advertising ecosystem, including agencies, brands, and media platforms.
- Experience managing a P&L and leading cross-functional teams.
- In-depth knowledge of programmatic advertising, digital marketing trends, and AdTech solutions.
- Exceptional communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior stakeholders.
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate market insights into actionable business strategies.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Social Insurance.
- Medical insurance.
- Tet Bonus.
- Competitive incentive bonus(Once per a quarter)
- Annual salary appraisal.
- Tet bonus.
