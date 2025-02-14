Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 100 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 100 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Ham Nghi Street, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 100 Triệu

【Job Summary】

【Job description】

Job／Company Attractive point】

Với Mức Lương Đến 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Technology, or a related field. An MBA is advantageous.

- English: Business level.

- More than 8 years of senior leadership experience, with at least 3 years in the AdTech, digital marketing, or programmatic advertising industry.

- Proven track record of driving growth in a tech-driven environment, particularly within digital advertising or media technology.

- Strong network within the digital advertising ecosystem, including agencies, brands, and media platforms.

- Experience managing a P&L and leading cross-functional teams.

- In-depth knowledge of programmatic advertising, digital marketing trends, and AdTech solutions.

- Exceptional communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior stakeholders.

- Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate market insights into actionable business strategies.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social Insurance.

- Medical insurance.

- Tet Bonus.

- Competitive incentive bonus(Once per a quarter)

- Annual salary appraisal.

- Tet bonus.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin