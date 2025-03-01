Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/04/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Office Building, Floor 3rd, No.102 Nguyen Xi Str., Ward 26, Binh Thanh Dist., HCMC, VN.

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

One of our clients, which provides Plant business, is now looking for a Sales Engineer

【Job Detail】
- Collect information on target customers based on the marketing information.
- Create sales materials, project proposal materials, business profitability materials, etc.
- Thorough information sharing within the department (reporting in a regular format, etc.)
- Technical support (layout plans, calculations, etc.) will be requested from the technical department
- Expanding new orders for water treatment plants such as ultrapure water and wastewater treatment plants
- Establishment of business schemes and project formation to commercialize the semiconductor industry and electronics-related industries according to the company plan.
- Other tasks assigned by managers

【Attractive Pooints】
- This company is one of Japan's most famous water treatment plant company.
- This company has branches all over the world.
- You can get a raise and promotion early in your career. (Because the number of employees is still small)

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree
- English: Intermediate
- Korean: TOPIK 3 (or higher) or Chinese: HSK 4 (or higher).
- Be willing to go on business trips
- More than 3 years of experience working for the water treatment company as a sales engineer.
- Having strong network of customers in semiconductor and electronics industries.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

【What you will be offered】
- 13 month Bonus
- Performance bonus
* 2022: Average 1.9 months
(Include 13 month Bonus)
* Depends on business performance
- Annual Leave (12 days/year)
- Salary Review（1 time/year）
- Social Insurance
- Medical Insurance
- Medical check-up（1 time/year）
- Meal Allowance
- Laptop will be provided

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

