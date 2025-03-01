Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

One of our clients, which provides Plant business, is now looking for a Sales Engineer



【Job Detail】

- Collect information on target customers based on the marketing information.

- Create sales materials, project proposal materials, business profitability materials, etc.

- Thorough information sharing within the department (reporting in a regular format, etc.)

- Technical support (layout plans, calculations, etc.) will be requested from the technical department

- Expanding new orders for water treatment plants such as ultrapure water and wastewater treatment plants

- Establishment of business schemes and project formation to commercialize the semiconductor industry and electronics-related industries according to the company plan.

- Other tasks assigned by managers



【Attractive Pooints】

- This company is one of Japan's most famous water treatment plant company.

- This company has branches all over the world.

- You can get a raise and promotion early in your career. (Because the number of employees is still small)

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree

- English: Intermediate

- Korean: TOPIK 3 (or higher) or Chinese: HSK 4 (or higher).

- Be willing to go on business trips

- More than 3 years of experience working for the water treatment company as a sales engineer.

- Having strong network of customers in semiconductor and electronics industries.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

【What you will be offered】

- 13 month Bonus

- Performance bonus

* 2022: Average 1.9 months

(Include 13 month Bonus)

* Depends on business performance

- Annual Leave (12 days/year)

- Salary Review（1 time/year）

- Social Insurance

- Medical Insurance

- Medical check-up（1 time/year）

- Meal Allowance

- Laptop will be provided

