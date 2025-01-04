Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General Description

This a key position that is responsible for handling daily operation of the company’s product across the country and the world, initiating leads and business relationships, facilitating follow up and supporting major RFQ/tender responses to leading blue chip. Budget, strategy & expectation setting & supporting business imperatives around capability development, business growth and bottom-line improvement.

Specific Accountabilities are included but not limited

• Develop international air and sea freight customers by utilizing the company's platform.

• Collect and master customer information through various channels, understand and explore customer needs and willingness to cooperate.

• Regularly report the information of target customers to the superior. Under the guidance and supervision of the superior supervisor, follow up the target customers with goals, plans and methods, and complete the sales target.

• Keep abreast of market trends, collect potential customers' information, establish and maintain customer relations. Maintain and expand client relations through customer service efforts.

• Provide customers with professional international air freight, sea freight, trailer, customs clearance and other logistics services consulting and logistics distribution solutions.

• Be able to deal with the work process independently, including contract signing, order tracking, emergency situation handling, payment collection and urging, etc.

• Promoting the organization and products.

• Understand our ideal customer and how they relate to our products.

• Support internal and external stakeholders to ensure projects and Sales support activities are completed to specifications and deadlines.

• Align any sales activity, point of sales and value add on service to ensure best in class quality and cost effectiveness with internal/external.

• Getting involve in pricing, quoting, RFQ and operational activities to make sure the best service to customers.

• Partner and build relationships with network.

• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of Head Department and GM.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Knowledge of airfreight, sea freight, logistics…

• Sound presentation and communication skills

• Knowledge of developing, positive thinking

• Team working

• 1-2 years of experience in working in a logistics/freight forwarding environment specific in airfreight productivity.

• Developing solutions for major customers.

• Experienced in tools such as MS Excel/PPT/SharePoint etc.

• Customer/ BD/ Operations Engagement.

• Written and spoken English, Mandarin is a plus.

BENEFIT

• Competitive salary, good

Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Good working and fair environment, promotion opportunity.

• Priority to start working immediately.

• Training to be professional

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam)

