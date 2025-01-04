Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam)

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General Description
This a key position that is responsible for handling daily operation of the company’s product across the country and the world, initiating leads and business relationships, facilitating follow up and supporting major RFQ/tender responses to leading blue chip. Budget, strategy & expectation setting & supporting business imperatives around capability development, business growth and bottom-line improvement.
Specific Accountabilities are included but not limited
• Develop international air and sea freight customers by utilizing the company's platform.
• Collect and master customer information through various channels, understand and explore customer needs and willingness to cooperate.
• Regularly report the information of target customers to the superior. Under the guidance and supervision of the superior supervisor, follow up the target customers with goals, plans and methods, and complete the sales target.
• Keep abreast of market trends, collect potential customers' information, establish and maintain customer relations. Maintain and expand client relations through customer service efforts.
• Provide customers with professional international air freight, sea freight, trailer, customs clearance and other logistics services consulting and logistics distribution solutions.
• Be able to deal with the work process independently, including contract signing, order tracking, emergency situation handling, payment collection and urging, etc.
• Promoting the organization and products.
• Understand our ideal customer and how they relate to our products.
• Support internal and external stakeholders to ensure projects and Sales support activities are completed to specifications and deadlines.
• Align any sales activity, point of sales and value add on service to ensure best in class quality and cost effectiveness with internal/external.
• Getting involve in pricing, quoting, RFQ and operational activities to make sure the best service to customers.
• Partner and build relationships with network.
• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of Head Department and GM.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Knowledge of airfreight, sea freight, logistics…
• Sound presentation and communication skills
• Knowledge of developing, positive thinking
• Team working
• 1-2 years of experience in working in a logistics/freight forwarding environment specific in airfreight productivity.
• Developing solutions for major customers.
• Experienced in tools such as MS Excel/PPT/SharePoint etc.
• Customer/ BD/ Operations Engagement.
• Written and spoken English, Mandarin is a plus.
BENEFIT
• Competitive salary, good

Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Good working and fair environment, promotion opportunity.
• Priority to start working immediately.
• Training to be professional

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: L06-03 Tòa nhà The Six8, 24-26 Phan Đình Giót, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job275483
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÁI TUẤN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÁI TUẤN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM INCOMSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM INCOMSOFT
12 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BMO INT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BMO INT
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI CÔNG NGHỆ N-TEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI CÔNG NGHỆ N-TEK
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ BẢO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ BẢO NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ KHOA HỌC LABONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ KHOA HỌC LABONE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẠT TRẦN MỸ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẠT TRẦN MỸ
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ENJOY ONLINE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ENJOY ONLINE
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DTB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DTB VIỆT NAM
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Quốc Tế MBA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Quốc Tế MBA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SX BAO BÌ THÁI HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SX BAO BÌ THÁI HOÀNG LONG
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thông Tin và Dịch Vụ Thị Trường Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thông Tin và Dịch Vụ Thị Trường Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ENJOY ONLINE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ENJOY ONLINE
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Vinacafe làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Vinacafe
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Connect Land làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Connect Land
35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Green Lube Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Green Lube Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN UNI REAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN UNI REAL
5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADES LIGHTING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ADES LIGHTING VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN KLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN KLC
10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN DANH KHÔI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN DANH KHÔI
6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vạn Xuân Service làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vạn Xuân Service
6 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN ĐẤT XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN ĐẤT XANH
5 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MTV VẢI SỢI HẢI SAO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV VẢI SỢI HẢI SAO
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THIÊN NGHĨA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THIÊN NGHĨA
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Mona Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Mona Media
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Chiếu Sáng Cara làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Chiếu Sáng Cara
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm