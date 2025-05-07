Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Job Summary

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Sales Supervisor to join our team. The Sales Supervisor will be responsible for leading a team of sales associates to achieve sales targets and deliver exceptional customer service.

Job Responsibilities

• Working outside the market accounts for 80% of the time.

• Lead and motivate a team of sales associates to achieve individual and team sales targets.

• Monitor and update daily sales goals of sales staff. Thereby, taking specific actions to achieve weekly and monthly goals

• Proposal to open, stop supplying goods, or stop distributor contracts

• Calculate and manage indicators related to distributor\'s profits such as inventory levels, working capital, market debt, sales costs

• Ordering and tracking goods progress

• Training distributors and staff (storing documents, reports, ordering methods...)

• Manage damaged goods and expired products from distributor warehouses to stores in the market

• Build a customer visit schedule for sales staff. Managing distributor territories, planning new store coverage

• Regularly provide regional sales forecasts for the month on a stock unit (SKU) basis in accordance with customer service goals, avoiding shortages or overstocks