Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại Masan Consumer Holdings
- Bắc Giang: Lạng Giang, Bắc Giang, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Job Summary
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Sales Supervisor to join our team. The Sales Supervisor will be responsible for leading a team of sales associates to achieve sales targets and deliver exceptional customer service.
Job Responsibilities
• Working outside the market accounts for 80% of the time.
• Lead and motivate a team of sales associates to achieve individual and team sales targets.
• Monitor and update daily sales goals of sales staff. Thereby, taking specific actions to achieve weekly and monthly goals
• Proposal to open, stop supplying goods, or stop distributor contracts
• Calculate and manage indicators related to distributor\'s profits such as inventory levels, working capital, market debt, sales costs
• Ordering and tracking goods progress
• Training distributors and staff (storing documents, reports, ordering methods...)
• Manage damaged goods and expired products from distributor warehouses to stores in the market
• Build a customer visit schedule for sales staff. Managing distributor territories, planning new store coverage
• Regularly provide regional sales forecasts for the month on a stock unit (SKU) basis in accordance with customer service goals, avoiding shortages or overstocks
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Masan Consumer Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng theo thỏa thuận và quy định của công ty
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Masan Consumer Holdings
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
