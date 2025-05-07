Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Masan Consumer Holdings
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/06/2025
Masan Consumer Holdings

Nhân viên Lễ tân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại Masan Consumer Holdings

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Giang: Lạng Giang, Bắc Giang, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Job Summary
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Sales Supervisor to join our team. The Sales Supervisor will be responsible for leading a team of sales associates to achieve sales targets and deliver exceptional customer service.
Job Responsibilities
• Working outside the market accounts for 80% of the time.
• Lead and motivate a team of sales associates to achieve individual and team sales targets.
• Monitor and update daily sales goals of sales staff. Thereby, taking specific actions to achieve weekly and monthly goals
• Proposal to open, stop supplying goods, or stop distributor contracts
• Calculate and manage indicators related to distributor\'s profits such as inventory levels, working capital, market debt, sales costs
• Ordering and tracking goods progress
• Training distributors and staff (storing documents, reports, ordering methods...)
• Manage damaged goods and expired products from distributor warehouses to stores in the market
• Build a customer visit schedule for sales staff. Managing distributor territories, planning new store coverage
• Regularly provide regional sales forecasts for the month on a stock unit (SKU) basis in accordance with customer service goals, avoiding shortages or overstocks

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Masan Consumer Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Masan Consumer Holdings

Masan Consumer Holdings

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 23 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

