Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
- Hà Nội: Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 2 USD
1. Product Management:
- Drive the execution of all processes in the product lifecycle, including product and market research, competitor analysis, planning, positioning, requirements and roadmap development, and product launch - Lead the product team to develop new game ideas & monitor product roadmaps - Directly work with the Product Owner to build and develop product strategies & roadmaps for the business - Support the Product Owner and other stakeholders (Production, Marketing, Creative) to make strategic/tactical decisions - Identify/solve problems, and minimize/prevent risks to ensure on track with product requirements and goals - Be alerted to up-to-date knowledge of products, UX standards, game design, industry trends, product development methodologies & best practices for the product team
2. People & Team Management:
- Build, Lead and Drive a talented product team - Providing on-the-job coaching to team members, ensuring the team is well-equipped with all the necessary skills for achieving team efficiency - Coordinate with BOM departments to solve common problems, and improve and perfect the organizational structure
Với Mức Lương Đến 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Will be a plus - You always think big, set challenging goals, and have many times achieved huge ambitions - Extensive experience in leading the team to stick to goals - Fluent in English
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- We focus on delivering the best working experience for our staff to have the opportunities to speak up, to be recognized, to develop and advance in their career. How do we do that?
+ Young, friendly and creative working environment
+ Our little offers create the difference: beverages & snacks are always available, snack parties every week, birthday parties every month, interest clubs, frequent teambuilding and company trips, etc.
+ Continuous training & development through internal sharing & external training programs
+ Our tuition fee sponsorship program covers up to 100% of any course’s fee to assist our staff’s professional development
- The culture of AIMING HIGH & NON-STOP INNOVATION created by our CEO & leaders
- Competitive salary & reward package for the talent; salary review twice a year
- Lunch allowance 1,000,000VND/month
- 13th month salary
- Performance bonuses TWICE per year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
