Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu

Mức lương 7 - 8 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 16 - 18 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương 7 - 8 Triệu

Receive Purchase request/ Service request

Collect all the necessary information such as specifications, material, quantity, price and expected time of delivery

Support other departments to find the suppliers of the products and the service as requested

Survey and compare market prices, abilities, products, delivery time, after-sales service, payment method...to choose the most appropriate supplier

Prepare Purchase order as has been reviewed and agreed. Negotiate terms and conditions with suppliers on Economics/ Service contract

Search and evaluate potential suppliers and co-ordinate with other departments to evaluate to the suppliers periodically

Với Mức Lương 7 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduating from University, College with major in International Business, Foreign Trade, etc.

Having over 6 months experienced in purchasing for retail industry.

Being able to work under pressure

Having problem solving abilities

Having interpersonal skills

Being able to learn from the mistakes and responsibility

Being able to work independently and with a team

Fluent in English and Vietnamese communication skills

Proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint...

Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-13th month salary, gifts on birthday, holidays and New Year

- Labor contract, social insurance, health insurance

- Supported with regular training to improve specialized knowledge

- Internal promotion to the best performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin