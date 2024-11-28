Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu mua/Mua hàng Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 16
- 18 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương 7 - 8 Triệu
Receive Purchase request/ Service request
Collect all the necessary information such as specifications, material, quantity, price and expected time of delivery
Support other departments to find the suppliers of the products and the service as requested
Survey and compare market prices, abilities, products, delivery time, after-sales service, payment method...to choose the most appropriate supplier
Prepare Purchase order as has been reviewed and agreed. Negotiate terms and conditions with suppliers on Economics/ Service contract
Search and evaluate potential suppliers and co-ordinate with other departments to evaluate to the suppliers periodically
Với Mức Lương 7 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having over 6 months experienced in purchasing for retail industry.
Being able to work under pressure
Having problem solving abilities
Having interpersonal skills
Being able to learn from the mistakes and responsibility
Being able to work independently and with a team
Fluent in English and Vietnamese communication skills
Proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint...
Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Labor contract, social insurance, health insurance
- Supported with regular training to improve specialized knowledge
- Internal promotion to the best performance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
