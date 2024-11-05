Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries

Thu mua/Mua hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu mua/Mua hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Khu công nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 3,Đồng Nai, Huyện Nhơn Trạch

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We provide shuttle bus from Bien Hoa/ Cantavil Thu Duc/ Thu Duc Crossroad/ Ba Ria to our Factory (Nhon Trach) for this position.
Negotiate daily demands and quoted prices.
Check purchasing conditions quoted prices.
Make cost comparisons and Sourcing Recommendations after negotiation.
Cross check Purchase Requisitions and issue Purchase Order.
Negotiate new Contracts, terms, condition
Maintain and update existing Contracts and add regularly purchased items.
Sustain appliance of Purchasing Process.
Cross-check and support departments to specify demands.
Support department in search of new potential suppliers.
Develop new suppliers.
Ensure appliance of the Purchasing Process in daily contract and work with the departments.
Develop own strategies for bundling demands and negotiating Contracts.
Bachelor or above Business/Economic/Technical degree
At least 5 years of experiencepurchasing position (For manufacturing is preferred)
Strong technical sourcing (Mold/Jig/ Spare part/ Quality Equipment)
Good at technical drawing reading skill is required.
Negotiation training about international Purchasing
Knowledge about ERP (TipTOP)
Knowledge of Standard Windows Applications
Ngành nghề: Cơ khí / Ô tô / Tự động hóa, Thu mua / Vật tư, Bảo trì / Sửa chữa
Kinh nghiệm: 5 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Đồng Nai

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor or above Business/Economic/Technical degree
At least 5 years of experiencepurchasing position (For manufacturing is preferred)
Strong technical sourcing (Mold/Jig/ Spare part/ Quality Equipment)
Good at technical drawing reading skill is required.
Negotiation training about international Purchasing
Knowledge about ERP (TipTOP)
Knowledge of Standard Windows Applications

Tại Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries

Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường số 4 KCN Nhơn Trạch III Nhơn Trạch, Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-mon-thu-mua-mua-hang-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-dong-nai-job262981
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries
Hạn nộp: 07/12/2024
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Entiz
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Nghệ An
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Entiz
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Nghệ An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Nhất Nước
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập 11 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Nhất Nước
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Elipsport
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Elipsport
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hệ thống Kỹ thuật Ứng dụng
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Hệ thống Kỹ thuật Ứng dụng
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT 1
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Thu Mua thu nhập 14 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT 1
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÚC KHANG
Tuyển Nhân Viên Mua Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Bán thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÚC KHANG
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Mua Hàng thu nhập 8 - 11 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ITS
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Mua Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ITS
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ECO ONE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Mua Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH ECO ONE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries
Hạn nộp: 07/12/2024
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Entiz
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Nghệ An
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Entiz
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Nghệ An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Nhất Nước
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập 11 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Nhất Nước
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Elipsport
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Elipsport
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hệ thống Kỹ thuật Ứng dụng
Tuyển Chuyên môn Thu mua/Mua hàng thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Hệ thống Kỹ thuật Ứng dụng
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT 1
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Thu Mua thu nhập 14 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT 1
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÚC KHANG
Tuyển Nhân Viên Mua Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Bán thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÚC KHANG
Hạn nộp: 26/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Mua Hàng thu nhập 8 - 11 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ITS
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Mua Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ITS
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ECO ONE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Mua Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH ECO ONE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất