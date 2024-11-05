Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công Ty TNHH Action Composites Hightech Industries làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We provide shuttle bus from Bien Hoa/ Cantavil Thu Duc/ Thu Duc Crossroad/ Ba Ria to our Factory (Nhon Trach) for this position.

Negotiate daily demands and quoted prices.

Check purchasing conditions quoted prices.

Make cost comparisons and Sourcing Recommendations after negotiation.

Cross check Purchase Requisitions and issue Purchase Order.

Negotiate new Contracts, terms, condition

Maintain and update existing Contracts and add regularly purchased items.

Sustain appliance of Purchasing Process.

Cross-check and support departments to specify demands.

Support department in search of new potential suppliers.

Develop new suppliers.

Ensure appliance of the Purchasing Process in daily contract and work with the departments.

Develop own strategies for bundling demands and negotiating Contracts.

Bachelor or above Business/Economic/Technical degree

At least 5 years of experiencepurchasing position (For manufacturing is preferred)

Strong technical sourcing (Mold/Jig/ Spare part/ Quality Equipment)

Good at technical drawing reading skill is required.

Negotiation training about international Purchasing

Knowledge about ERP (TipTOP)

Knowledge of Standard Windows Applications

Ngành nghề: Cơ khí / Ô tô / Tự động hóa, Thu mua / Vật tư, Bảo trì / Sửa chữa

Kinh nghiệm: 5 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Đồng Nai