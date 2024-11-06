Tuyển QA Enginneer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng QA Enginneer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Mô Tả Công Việc QA Enginneer Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu
Develop, implement, and regularly iterate upon QA processes, programs, and activities
Seek out and deploy new tools and automation opportunities
Communicate to project managers, technical leaders, epic leaders & stakeholders on test strategies, risk management, and mitigation plans
Define quality and risk for each release
Participate in analyzing the trends in live issues and assist in the planning and resolution of said issues
Conduct regular one-on-ones with direct reports, providing clear feedback and support
Assist with the onboarding and training of new QA staff
Lead and automate testing efforts, manage bug reports, and coordinate with developers and Customer Service to ensure functional and high-quality user experiences.
Lead the QA process for all web and mobile app submissions and existing releases, including managing bug reports and proactively testing functionality
Create detailed test cases, scripting, release notes, and other technical documentation based on specs and tickets.
Automate testing where appropriate to prevent regressions.
Act as second-level support to review and reproduce escalated customer inquiries from Customer Service.
Communicate effectively with Customer Service, internal developers, other internal QA resources, and external development agencies/vendors regarding bugs, fixes, and releases.
Continuously monitor and improve the QA process to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
5+ years of software test management experience
in a live operations environment with complex tech stacks like ERP/Odoo, Mobile, Web, Cloud Native and Middleware API components with external integrations
Experience with tracking sprint metrics (bug burndown, defect escape rates, etc.) and monitoring metrics (crash rates, ANR rates, etc.)
Experience with creating test materials, including documentation of best practices, and advocacy of strategies for effective testing and increasing quality
Experience working in cross-functional teams
Experience working with outsourced QA vendors and managing offshore and/or remote QA teams
Proven experience using data to drive quality decisions
Understanding of software development life cycles (SDLC) and QA’s role within them.
Selenium or similar testing automation framework.
Cross-device testing, both physical and virtual (Browserstack).
Proficiency with Atlassian products (Jira/Confluence) or similar project management/bug-tracking tools.
Familiarity with continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines a plus.
Personal Characteristics:
Methodical and organized.
Works well both independently and collaboratively.
Excellent communication skills & leadership.
Technical writing skills.
Curious and driven to learn.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary
Review salary twice a year
Performance bonus every quarter/year depend on the entire company‘s performance
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
With other benefits
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills
Annual premium health check
13 days of annual leave per year
Opportunities to obtain international certificates
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
