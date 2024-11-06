Tuyển QA Enginneer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Tuyển QA Enginneer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

QA Enginneer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng QA Enginneer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Mức lương
Đến 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 8, Mitec Tower, Dương Đình Nghệ, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc QA Enginneer Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

Develop, implement, and regularly iterate upon QA processes, programs, and activities
Seek out and deploy new tools and automation opportunities
Communicate to project managers, technical leaders, epic leaders & stakeholders on test strategies, risk management, and mitigation plans
Define quality and risk for each release
Participate in analyzing the trends in live issues and assist in the planning and resolution of said issues
Conduct regular one-on-ones with direct reports, providing clear feedback and support
Assist with the onboarding and training of new QA staff
Lead and automate testing efforts, manage bug reports, and coordinate with developers and Customer Service to ensure functional and high-quality user experiences.
Lead the QA process for all web and mobile app submissions and existing releases, including managing bug reports and proactively testing functionality
Create detailed test cases, scripting, release notes, and other technical documentation based on specs and tickets.
Automate testing where appropriate to prevent regressions.
Act as second-level support to review and reproduce escalated customer inquiries from Customer Service.
Communicate effectively with Customer Service, internal developers, other internal QA resources, and external development agencies/vendors regarding bugs, fixes, and releases.
Continuously monitor and improve the QA process to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years of software test management experience in a live operations environment with complex tech stacks like ERP/Odoo, Mobile, Web, Cloud Native and Middleware API components with external integrations
5+ years of software test management experience
in a live operations environment with complex tech stacks like ERP/Odoo, Mobile, Web, Cloud Native and Middleware API components with external integrations
Experience with tracking sprint metrics (bug burndown, defect escape rates, etc.) and monitoring metrics (crash rates, ANR rates, etc.)
Experience with creating test materials, including documentation of best practices, and advocacy of strategies for effective testing and increasing quality
Experience working in cross-functional teams
Experience working with outsourced QA vendors and managing offshore and/or remote QA teams
Proven experience using data to drive quality decisions
Understanding of software development life cycles (SDLC) and QA’s role within them.
Selenium or similar testing automation framework.
Cross-device testing, both physical and virtual (Browserstack).
Proficiency with Atlassian products (Jira/Confluence) or similar project management/bug-tracking tools.
Familiarity with continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines a plus.
Personal Characteristics:
Methodical and organized.
Works well both independently and collaboratively.
Excellent communication skills & leadership.
Technical writing skills.
Curious and driven to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have
Attractive salary
Review salary twice a year
Performance bonus every quarter/year depend on the entire company‘s performance
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
With other benefits
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills
Annual premium health check
13 days of annual leave per year
Opportunities to obtain international certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà MITEC, Lô E2, Khu đô thị mới Cầu Giấy, Phường Yên Hòa, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-qa-thu-nhap-toi-40-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job243356
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH America Quartz Technology
Tuyển QA Enginneer Công ty TNHH America Quartz Technology làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH America Quartz Technology
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Thừa Thiên Huế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC GITIHO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QA Enginneer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC GITIHO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC GITIHO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Tuyển QA Enginneer Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Hạn nộp: 30/12/2024
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tuyển QA Enginneer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Hạn nộp: 20/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH America Quartz Technology
Tuyển QA Enginneer Công ty TNHH America Quartz Technology làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH America Quartz Technology
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Thừa Thiên Huế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC GITIHO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QA Enginneer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC GITIHO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC GITIHO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Tuyển QA Enginneer Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Hạn nộp: 30/12/2024
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tuyển QA Enginneer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Hạn nộp: 20/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất