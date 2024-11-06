Tuyển QA Enginneer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 8, Mitec Tower, Dương Đình Nghệ, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc QA Enginneer Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

Develop, implement, and regularly iterate upon QA processes, programs, and activities

Seek out and deploy new tools and automation opportunities

Communicate to project managers, technical leaders, epic leaders & stakeholders on test strategies, risk management, and mitigation plans

Define quality and risk for each release

Participate in analyzing the trends in live issues and assist in the planning and resolution of said issues

Conduct regular one-on-ones with direct reports, providing clear feedback and support

Assist with the onboarding and training of new QA staff

Lead and automate testing efforts, manage bug reports, and coordinate with developers and Customer Service to ensure functional and high-quality user experiences.

Lead the QA process for all web and mobile app submissions and existing releases, including managing bug reports and proactively testing functionality

Create detailed test cases, scripting, release notes, and other technical documentation based on specs and tickets.

Automate testing where appropriate to prevent regressions.

Act as second-level support to review and reproduce escalated customer inquiries from Customer Service.

Communicate effectively with Customer Service, internal developers, other internal QA resources, and external development agencies/vendors regarding bugs, fixes, and releases.

Continuously monitor and improve the QA process to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years of software test management experience in a live operations environment with complex tech stacks like ERP/Odoo, Mobile, Web, Cloud Native and Middleware API components with external integrations

Experience with tracking sprint metrics (bug burndown, defect escape rates, etc.) and monitoring metrics (crash rates, ANR rates, etc.)

Experience with creating test materials, including documentation of best practices, and advocacy of strategies for effective testing and increasing quality

Experience working in cross-functional teams

Experience working with outsourced QA vendors and managing offshore and/or remote QA teams

Proven experience using data to drive quality decisions

Understanding of software development life cycles (SDLC) and QA’s role within them.

Selenium or similar testing automation framework.

Cross-device testing, both physical and virtual (Browserstack).

Proficiency with Atlassian products (Jira/Confluence) or similar project management/bug-tracking tools.

Familiarity with continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines a plus.

Personal Characteristics:

Methodical and organized.

Works well both independently and collaboratively.

Excellent communication skills & leadership.

Technical writing skills.

Curious and driven to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have

Attractive salary

Review salary twice a year

Performance bonus every quarter/year depend on the entire company‘s performance

Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path

Participate in internal training programs to improve skills

Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...

Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career

Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working

With other benefits

Social Insurance according to Labor Law

Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events

Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills

Annual premium health check

13 days of annual leave per year

Opportunities to obtain international certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

