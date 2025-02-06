Tuyển Quản lý RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB OBJECTIVES / AGREEMENT ON OBJECTIVES

• This position lead IQC, IPQC and OQC inspectors to control the product quality at RRC Power Solutions Limited Company Vietnam factory.

• He also join in to setting up necessary processes at Quality department and train to Quality Engineer(s) and Quality Inspector(s)

• Work closely with all cross functional teams to drive for customer satisfaction and continuous improvement

JOB DESCRIPTION:

• Lead Quality Inspector (s) to control the process of Incoming Quality Control, In-Process Quality Control and Outgoing (Shipment) Quality Control, ensure all materials, products meet internal / external quality standards.

• Co-operate with supplier via supplier management processes, ensure suppliers provide expected quality products and services.

• Lead manufacturing process improvement, failure analysis, non-conformance disposition, ensure quick investigation and effective Corrective / Preventive Actions are in place.

• Set up proper processes for IQC, IPQC and OQC including but not limited to prepare checkcard, sampling plan, process audit, non-conforming product disposition, data collecting system (Critical Features, Defect PPM, Data Analysis), etc.