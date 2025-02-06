Tuyển Quản lý RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RRC Power Solutions
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
RRC Power Solutions

Quản lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại RRC Power Solutions

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô CN4, Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ, thuộc khu kinh tế Đình Vũ

- Cát Hải, Đông Hải 2, Hải An, Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB OBJECTIVES / AGREEMENT ON OBJECTIVES
• This position lead IQC, IPQC and OQC inspectors to control the product quality at RRC Power Solutions Limited Company Vietnam factory.
• He also join in to setting up necessary processes at Quality department and train to Quality Engineer(s) and Quality Inspector(s)
• Work closely with all cross functional teams to drive for customer satisfaction and continuous improvement
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Lead Quality Inspector (s) to control the process of Incoming Quality Control, In-Process Quality Control and Outgoing (Shipment) Quality Control, ensure all materials, products meet internal / external quality standards.
• Co-operate with supplier via supplier management processes, ensure suppliers provide expected quality products and services.
• Lead manufacturing process improvement, failure analysis, non-conformance disposition, ensure quick investigation and effective Corrective / Preventive Actions are in place.
• Set up proper processes for IQC, IPQC and OQC including but not limited to prepare checkcard, sampling plan, process audit, non-conforming product disposition, data collecting system (Critical Features, Defect PPM, Data Analysis), etc.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại RRC Power Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại RRC Power Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

RRC Power Solutions

RRC Power Solutions

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô CN4, Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ, thuộc khu kinh tế Đình Vũ- Cát Hải, Đông Hải 2, Hải An, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-hai-phong-job311968
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất