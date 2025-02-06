Tuyển Quản lý RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại RRC Power Solutions
- Hải Phòng: Lô CN4, Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ, thuộc khu kinh tế Đình Vũ
- Cát Hải, Đông Hải 2, Hải An, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB OBJECTIVES / AGREEMENT ON OBJECTIVES
• This position lead IQC, IPQC and OQC inspectors to control the product quality at RRC Power Solutions Limited Company Vietnam factory.
• He also join in to setting up necessary processes at Quality department and train to Quality Engineer(s) and Quality Inspector(s)
• Work closely with all cross functional teams to drive for customer satisfaction and continuous improvement
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Lead Quality Inspector (s) to control the process of Incoming Quality Control, In-Process Quality Control and Outgoing (Shipment) Quality Control, ensure all materials, products meet internal / external quality standards.
• Co-operate with supplier via supplier management processes, ensure suppliers provide expected quality products and services.
• Lead manufacturing process improvement, failure analysis, non-conformance disposition, ensure quick investigation and effective Corrective / Preventive Actions are in place.
• Set up proper processes for IQC, IPQC and OQC including but not limited to prepare checkcard, sampling plan, process audit, non-conforming product disposition, data collecting system (Critical Features, Defect PPM, Data Analysis), etc.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại RRC Power Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại RRC Power Solutions
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
