Tuyển Sales IT Phần mềm Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 10F Mekong Tower, 235 - 241 Cong Hoa, 13 Ward, Tân Bình

All level: junior - teamlead

Search and network with potential customers in the Korean market

Sell and meet sales targets

Acting as a bridge between customers and project team

Bidding, negotiating contracts and ensuring KPIs

Customer care and customer support during project implementation

Working directly with chairman, CEO and sales teams

Get more in-depth training on information technology knowledge

Must have: Sales experience in any field with customers in Korean market or English speaking markets

Experience in the field of IT outsourcing sales is an advantage

Korean or English: Fluent 4 skills

Interested in the field of information technology

Ability to quickly adapt to the pace of work, enjoy new challenges

Ability to work independently

Having studied abroad is an advantage

Salary: 10.000.000 - 35.000.000 vnd + attractive commission

Probation: full salary.

Bonus 13th salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,...

Performance Review: 1-2 times per year

Take part in playing football, bi-a team, boardgame team

Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.

Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer

Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.

Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.

