Tuyển Sales IT Phần mềm Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Sales IT Phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales IT Phần mềm Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
15 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 10F Mekong Tower, 235

- 241 Cong Hoa, 13 Ward, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales IT Phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu

All level: junior - teamlead
Search and network with potential customers in the Korean market
Sell and meet sales targets
Acting as a bridge between customers and project team
Bidding, negotiating contracts and ensuring KPIs
Customer care and customer support during project implementation
Working directly with chairman, CEO and sales teams
Get more in-depth training on information technology knowledge

Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have: Sales experience in any field with customers in Korean market or English speaking markets
Experience in the field of IT outsourcing sales is an advantage
Korean or English: Fluent 4 skills
Interested in the field of information technology
Ability to quickly adapt to the pace of work, enjoy new challenges
Ability to work independently
Having studied abroad is an advantage

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 10.000.000 - 35.000.000 vnd + attractive commission
Probation: full salary.
Bonus 13th salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,...
Performance Review: 1-2 times per year
Take part in playing football, bi-a team, boardgame team
Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.
Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer
Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.
Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

