Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overview

We are seeking a strategic and analytically-minded Head of Talent Acquisition who will transform our recruitment function through process innovation, data-driven insights, and proactive market intelligence. In this role, you will develop talent acquisition strategies that align with our long-term goals, improve recruitment policies with business leaders, and raise talent quality standards. You will set higher standards for senior hires and provide market intelligence to help leadership make better decisions.

The ideal candidate thrives on designing processes from the ground up, establishing measurement frameworks, and driving continuous improvement rather than simply executing existing plans.

Key Responsibilities

1. Strategic Process Development & Analytics

- Design and implement comprehensive talent acquisition frameworks, including forecasting models for accurate onboarding date predictions

- Design and implement

- Establish data tracking systems and recruitment analytics dashboards to measure effectiveness and identify improvement opportunities

- Establish data tracking systems

- Design and optimize candidate experience journeys, ensuring consistent touchpoints and feedback loops

- Design and optimize candidate experience journeys