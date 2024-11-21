Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư Beyond Compass làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ngân hàng Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư Beyond Compass
- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước, Phường 9, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Ngân hàng Với Mức Lương 9 - 13 Triệu
In charge of all prospects obtained from marketing and external sources
Conduct outbound prospecting activities, including calls, emails, and social selling to attract potential clients and promote company services
Perform business development activities to gain new clients via all communication platforms including email, phone call, coffee meets, social medias, related business events, etc..
Stay up to date with industry information by partipating in regular training, and business events
Manage all customer relationships to maximize closing rates and increase cross sales opportunities
Perform other duties as assigned by the line manager.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good command in English (listening, speaking, reading, and writing) – IELTS: 6.5+ or equivalent
College or Bachelor in Business Administration/ Commerce or related fields
Excellent selling, negotiation and communication skills
Proficient in MS Office.
Well verse in research skill including LinkedIn & social medias usage for potential leads and customer connections
High interest & proven track record in sales and/or business development
Work well in groups and fast paced environment
Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư Beyond Compass Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Regular review of commission rate & possible base salary increase for high performance
A friendly, dynamic and professional environment with great chances to learn new skills and gain valuable experience
Annual leave, insurance following Vietnam Law and as company’s regulation (social insurance and health care insurance, etc.)
Periodic and regular evaluations for salary raises in accordance with performances (including review salary, recognize employee’s efforts and identify development/improvement needs)
Outdoor activities with company support: company trip, birthday gift, mid-autumn gift, 13th-month salary, Year-end party, etc.
The opportunity to join a global business leader where you can grow in a wide range of business functions.
The chance to build your professional expertise, business understanding, and leadership capabilities in a collaborative, challenging and results-oriented environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư Beyond Compass
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
