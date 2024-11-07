Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 100 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Ngân hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values – Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.

About the Department

We design and provide products and services that empower our customers to enjoy greater banking convenience while they extract more value from their money. In particular, we are focused on promoting and developing healthy saving and investment practices across generations.

Responsibilities

Establish and maintain high value accounts by providing expert and professional advice and promoting high level portfolios and other financial products.

Analyze existing UOB client’s interests, problems, and potential need for new products and services.

Build and maintain new and existing customer relationships.

Receive and process service requests for clients to achieve their transfer and have a low percentage of rejections in customer certifications.

Continue to seek and maintain product and service knowledge.

Remain current on applicable regulations by attending internal training programs.

Follow commercial strategies to achieve or exceed sales targets set by management.

Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made, demonstrating consideration for the firm's reputation and safeguarding, its clients and assets, by driving compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations, adhering to Policy, applying sound ethical judgment regarding personal behavior, conduct and business practices, and escalating, managing and reporting control issues with transparency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College degree & above or equivalent experience.

0-3 years of relevant experience in financial sales and customer service preferred.

Consistently demonstrates clear and concise written and verbal communication.

Proficient computer and technology skills.

Effective problem-solving and negotiation skills.

Demonstrated Influencing and relationship management skills.

Tại Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Sign labor contract directly with the Bank (full-time employee).

Competitive base salary, travel allowance, and performance commission.

Healthcare Insurance Policy; Annual Health Check-Up Program.

Be a part of UOB Family

UOB is an equal opportunity employer. UOB does not discriminate on the basis of a candidate's age, race, gender, color, religion, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or other non-merit factors. All employment decisions at UOB are based on business needs, job requirements and qualifications. If you require any assistance or accommodations to be made for the recruitment process, please inform us when you submit your online application.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Offline Event] U-Race 2024: Highway to UOB Sales Career (Universal Banker- Direct Sales)

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: 08:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Location: Saigon Prince Hotel, 63 Nguyen Hue Boulevard, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Explore your highway to UOB Sales Career

Experience the hiring process directly and have the opportunity to achieve the offer as well as unleash your potential in your sales career.

hiring process directly

opportunity to achieve the offer

Enjoy more multiple interactive activities.

interactive activities

Expand your network of banking & financial services in sales and other industries.

Expand your network

Find out more UOB Information.

Unlock the key benefits of Universal Banker – Direct Sales

Determined career path and potential development opportunities.

career path

development opportunities

Competitive base salary & attractive variable pay.

Competitive

attractive

Advanced training and well-being programs (interactive activities, professional workshops).

Advanced training

well-being

Apply now for your highway to UOB Sales Career.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin