Tuyển Ngân hàng Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
Ngân hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ngân hàng Tại Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
100 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Ngân hàng

About UOB
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values – Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.
About the Department
We design and provide products and services that empower our customers to enjoy greater banking convenience while they extract more value from their money. In particular, we are focused on promoting and developing healthy saving and investment practices across generations.
Responsibilities
Establish and maintain high value accounts by providing expert and professional advice and promoting high level portfolios and other financial products.
Analyze existing UOB client’s interests, problems, and potential need for new products and services.
Build and maintain new and existing customer relationships.
Receive and process service requests for clients to achieve their transfer and have a low percentage of rejections in customer certifications.
Continue to seek and maintain product and service knowledge.
Remain current on applicable regulations by attending internal training programs.
Follow commercial strategies to achieve or exceed sales targets set by management.
Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made, demonstrating consideration for the firm's reputation and safeguarding, its clients and assets, by driving compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations, adhering to Policy, applying sound ethical judgment regarding personal behavior, conduct and business practices, and escalating, managing and reporting control issues with transparency.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

College degree & above or equivalent experience.
0-3 years of relevant experience in financial sales and customer service preferred.
Consistently demonstrates clear and concise written and verbal communication.
Proficient computer and technology skills.
Effective problem-solving and negotiation skills.
Demonstrated Influencing and relationship management skills.

Quyền Lợi

Sign labor contract directly with the Bank (full-time employee).
Competitive base salary, travel allowance, and performance commission.
Healthcare Insurance Policy; Annual Health Check-Up Program.
Be a part of UOB Family
UOB is an equal opportunity employer. UOB does not discriminate on the basis of a candidate's age, race, gender, color, religion, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or other non-merit factors. All employment decisions at UOB are based on business needs, job requirements and qualifications. If you require any assistance or accommodations to be made for the recruitment process, please inform us when you submit your online application.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[Offline Event] U-Race 2024: Highway to UOB Sales Career (Universal Banker- Direct Sales)
Event Details
Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
Time: 08:30 AM – 5:30 PM
Location: Saigon Prince Hotel, 63 Nguyen Hue Boulevard, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Explore your highway to UOB Sales Career
Experience the hiring process directly and have the opportunity to achieve the offer as well as unleash your potential in your sales career.
hiring process directly
opportunity to achieve the offer
Enjoy more multiple interactive activities.
interactive activities
Expand your network of banking & financial services in sales and other industries.
Expand your network
Find out more UOB Information.
Unlock the key benefits of Universal Banker – Direct Sales
Determined career path and potential development opportunities.
career path
development opportunities
Competitive base salary & attractive variable pay.
Competitive
attractive
Advanced training and well-being programs (interactive activities, professional workshops).
Advanced training
well-being
Apply now for your highway to UOB Sales Career.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

