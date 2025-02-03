Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Long Khánh 2, Khu đô thị Nam An Khánh, An Khánh, Hoài Đức, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu
Roles of a CSR:
- Supporting the sales team to grow new business effectively by understanding and anticipating customer requirements, then advising a wise and competitive logistic solution to overcome the challenges of delivery, inventory and cost.
- Acting as the frontline communicators and problem solvers, serving as a bridge between the customers and the various departments to address customer inquiries, concerns, and complaints promptly and effectively in ensuring a seamless and satisfactory customer experience from the moment an order is placed until the product is delivered and beyond.
- Gathering feedback, identifying areas for improvement, and relaying valuable insights to the relevant departments to enhance internal overall SOP for better customer satisfaction.
Main tasks of a CSR:
1. Order processing:
- Receive and process customer sales orders
Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI