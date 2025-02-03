Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Roles of a CSR:

- Supporting the sales team to grow new business effectively by understanding and anticipating customer requirements, then advising a wise and competitive logistic solution to overcome the challenges of delivery, inventory and cost.

- Acting as the frontline communicators and problem solvers, serving as a bridge between the customers and the various departments to address customer inquiries, concerns, and complaints promptly and effectively in ensuring a seamless and satisfactory customer experience from the moment an order is placed until the product is delivered and beyond.

- Gathering feedback, identifying areas for improvement, and relaying valuable insights to the relevant departments to enhance internal overall SOP for better customer satisfaction.

Main tasks of a CSR:

1. Order processing:

- Receive and process customer sales orders