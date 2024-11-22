Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General purpose of the position: Mục đích chung của vị trí này:

Reporting to Deputy Sales Manager (DSM) & dotted line report to Sales Manager (SM), this position mainly handle the activities related to prospect and lead potentials using all kinds of the available medical services. By closely associating with the Deputy Sales Manager, this position ensures to provide the excellent customer services (pre & post sales) to customers to keep their highest satisfaction & loyalty of Corporate clients.

This position will have his/her income by both of the appropriate salary plus incentive that approved time to time or ruled by the approved incentive scheme.

Key duties and responsibilities/ Nhiệm vụ và trách nhiệm chính:

Sales target:

- Annual sales target: directly responsible for allocated individual sales target.

- Identify and approach groups of target clients (group, corporates, insured patients...)

- Associate with the medical team and marketing team to organize the health talks, seminars, conferences & activations.

- Implement clients’ promotion follow approved schedule and process required documents collection for payment to clients as ruled by FV (and/ or clients’)

- Do other works as team and company requested.

Administrative activities

- Frequently update the clients list for both of existing & potential clients which are managed by the DSM

- Prepare sales related documents (RFQs, Quotation, Contract, Vouchers ...) for those under DSM’s management

- Prepare weekly sales activity report

- Do the market intelligence for Corp. Sales

- Prepare Sale -out/ in data collection and analysis.

Sales Coordinator

- Collaborate with internal departments to provide guidance, and escort VIP clients assigned for checkup

- Associate with SM, DSM for the smooth running of sales department

- Carry out customer tours to FV & visit customers effectively

- Handle the tasks related to sales activities assigned by Sales Manager for essential jobs, time to time.