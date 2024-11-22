Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General purpose of the position: Mục đích chung của vị trí này:
Reporting to Deputy Sales Manager (DSM) & dotted line report to Sales Manager (SM), this position mainly handle the activities related to prospect and lead potentials using all kinds of the available medical services. By closely associating with the Deputy Sales Manager, this position ensures to provide the excellent customer services (pre & post sales) to customers to keep their highest satisfaction & loyalty of Corporate clients.
This position will have his/her income by both of the appropriate salary plus incentive that approved time to time or ruled by the approved incentive scheme.
Key duties and responsibilities/ Nhiệm vụ và trách nhiệm chính:
Sales target:
- Annual sales target: directly responsible for allocated individual sales target.
- Identify and approach groups of target clients (group, corporates, insured patients...)
- Associate with the medical team and marketing team to organize the health talks, seminars, conferences & activations.
- Implement clients’ promotion follow approved schedule and process required documents collection for payment to clients as ruled by FV (and/ or clients’)
- Do other works as team and company requested.
Administrative activities
- Frequently update the clients list for both of existing & potential clients which are managed by the DSM
- Prepare sales related documents (RFQs, Quotation, Contract, Vouchers ...) for those under DSM’s management
- Prepare weekly sales activity report
- Do the market intelligence for Corp. Sales
- Prepare Sale -out/ in data collection and analysis.
Sales Coordinator
- Collaborate with internal departments to provide guidance, and escort VIP clients assigned for checkup
- Associate with SM, DSM for the smooth running of sales department
- Carry out customer tours to FV & visit customers effectively
- Handle the tasks related to sales activities assigned by Sales Manager for essential jobs, time to time.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification/ Trình độ chuyên môn: University graduated (Economics or equivalent)
Qualification
Experience/ Kinh nghiệm: over 3 years in the MNCs (service company is preferred)
Experience
Skills and knowledge/ Kiến thức và kỹ năng:
Skills and knowledge
Sales and Marketing, basic medical knowledge (not required)
Administration
Negotiation
Communication
Presentation
Computer literate.
Foreign language(s)/ Ngoại ngữ: excellent English ability
Foreign language(s)

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Bảo hiểm chăm sóc sức khỏe Bảo Việt
Chế độ chăm sóc sức khỏe và các ưu đãi của FV Hospital dành cho CBNV
Ngày nghỉ phép: 16 ngày/ năm
Lương tương xứng với năng lực
Được đào tạo về chuyên môn, nghiệp vụ từ cơ bản đến nâng cao
Thưởng thành tích

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job255035
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Center Lab Việt Nam Trung tâm chẩn đoán y khoa
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế Công ty CP Center Lab Việt Nam Trung tâm chẩn đoán y khoa làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
Công ty CP Center Lab Việt Nam Trung tâm chẩn đoán y khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Cần Thơ Cần Thơ Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PHÒNG KHÁM Y HỌC CHỨNG CỨ DOCTOR CHECK
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế PHÒNG KHÁM Y HỌC CHỨNG CỨ DOCTOR CHECK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu
PHÒNG KHÁM Y HỌC CHỨNG CỨ DOCTOR CHECK
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ISOLABO
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ISOLABO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ISOLABO
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHUYÊN KHOA TRỊ GIÃN TĨNH MẠCH AN VIÊN
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CHUYÊN KHOA TRỊ GIÃN TĨNH MẠCH AN VIÊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHUYÊN KHOA TRỊ GIÃN TĨNH MẠCH AN VIÊN
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ AN VIÊN
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ AN VIÊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ AN VIÊN
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ATA PHARMA
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ATA PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ATA PHARMA
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Đã hết hạn 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Insmart
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế Công ty Cổ Phần Insmart làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Insmart
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 94 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Center Lab Việt Nam Trung tâm chẩn đoán y khoa
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế Công ty CP Center Lab Việt Nam Trung tâm chẩn đoán y khoa làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
Công ty CP Center Lab Việt Nam Trung tâm chẩn đoán y khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Cần Thơ Cần Thơ Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PHÒNG KHÁM Y HỌC CHỨNG CỨ DOCTOR CHECK
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế PHÒNG KHÁM Y HỌC CHỨNG CỨ DOCTOR CHECK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu
PHÒNG KHÁM Y HỌC CHỨNG CỨ DOCTOR CHECK
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ISOLABO
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ISOLABO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ISOLABO
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHUYÊN KHOA TRỊ GIÃN TĨNH MẠCH AN VIÊN
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CHUYÊN KHOA TRỊ GIÃN TĨNH MẠCH AN VIÊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHUYÊN KHOA TRỊ GIÃN TĨNH MẠCH AN VIÊN
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ AN VIÊN
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ AN VIÊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ AN VIÊN
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ATA PHARMA
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ATA PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ATA PHARMA
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Đã hết hạn 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Insmart
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế Công ty Cổ Phần Insmart làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Insmart
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM MẮT SÀI GÒN HIKARI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM MẮT SÀI GÒN HIKARI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY TNHH DR.OH BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA BỎ TÚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DR.OH BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA BỎ TÚI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN QUỐC TẾ HÀ LÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN QUỐC TẾ HÀ LÊ
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế Công ty Cổ phần Y Dược Vietlife làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Y Dược Vietlife
22 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN Y TẾ VIỄN ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ISOLABO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ISOLABO
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh dịch vụ y tế PHÒNG KHÁM Y HỌC CHỨNG CỨ DOCTOR CHECK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu PHÒNG KHÁM Y HỌC CHỨNG CỨ DOCTOR CHECK
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm