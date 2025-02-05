Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Exotic Voyages làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Tại Exotic Voyages
- Hà Nội: 33B Phạm Ngũ Lão, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
An enthusiastic and engaged sales person who is willing to join our Sales team in Hanoi, Vietnam. She or he is a Vietnamese native, speaks English fluently looking to work with international clients, in a great and friendly multi-cultural company and wishing to share her/his passion for their country & traveling.
Job Description
To achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule:
- Managing a client portfolio
- Communicating with B2B/DIRECT clients, meeting their demands and requirements via social network (such as Whatsapp, Skype, etc), emails or phone
- Understand how clients think and adapt your ideas to suit individual needs
- Making calculations and sending quotations
- Elaborating tour programs according to clients’ requests and following the Sales Department procedures
- Advising clients and keeping abreast of the market news and the forthcoming products
- Co-operating with the operation and accounting departments to follow up and to ensure the completion of the tour programs created
- Collecting marketing documents and providing additional information to clients (about the destination and the products) in order to boost sales
- Attending team meetings / trainings / inspection trip
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Exotic Voyages Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Exotic Voyages
