Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Exotic Voyages làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Exotic Voyages làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Exotic Voyages
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Exotic Voyages

Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Tại Exotic Voyages

Mức lương
700 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 33B Phạm Ngũ Lão, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD

An enthusiastic and engaged sales person who is willing to join our Sales team in Hanoi, Vietnam. She or he is a Vietnamese native, speaks English fluently looking to work with international clients, in a great and friendly multi-cultural company and wishing to share her/his passion for their country & traveling.
Job Description
To achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule:
- Managing a client portfolio
- Communicating with B2B/DIRECT clients, meeting their demands and requirements via social network (such as Whatsapp, Skype, etc), emails or phone
- Understand how clients think and adapt your ideas to suit individual needs
- Making calculations and sending quotations
- Elaborating tour programs according to clients’ requests and following the Sales Department procedures
- Advising clients and keeping abreast of the market news and the forthcoming products
- Co-operating with the operation and accounting departments to follow up and to ensure the completion of the tour programs created
- Collecting marketing documents and providing additional information to clients (about the destination and the products) in order to boost sales
- Attending team meetings / trainings / inspection trip

Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Exotic Voyages Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Exotic Voyages

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Exotic Voyages

Exotic Voyages

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hanoi Head Office – C/o ATS Hotel, Suite 226, Pham Ngu Lao Street, Hoan Kiem Dist, Hanoi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-tour-kinh-doanh-du-lich-thu-nhap-700-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job310176
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Asia Tour Advisor Co
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Asia Tour Advisor Co làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Asia Tour Advisor Co
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 03/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asia Tour Advisor Co
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Asia Tour Advisor Co làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Asia Tour Advisor Co
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 13 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 600 - 13 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Exotic Voyages
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Exotic Voyages làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Exotic Voyages
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 13 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 600 - 13 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Easia Travel
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Easia Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Easia Travel
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asia Tour Advisor Co
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Asia Tour Advisor Co làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Asia Tour Advisor Co
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Asia Tour Advisor Co
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Asia Tour Advisor Co làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Asia Tour Advisor Co
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 03/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asia Tour Advisor Co
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Asia Tour Advisor Co làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Asia Tour Advisor Co
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 13 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 600 - 13 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Exotic Voyages
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Exotic Voyages làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Exotic Voyages
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 13 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH GOASIADAYTRIP QUỐC TẾ
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 600 - 13 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Easia Travel
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Easia Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Easia Travel
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asia Tour Advisor Co
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Asia Tour Advisor Co làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Asia Tour Advisor Co
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Asia Tour Advisor Co làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD Asia Tour Advisor Co
800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm