Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Be responsible for maintaining equipment in assigned areas to achieve the targeted equipment efficiency and maintenance cost.

- Execute the planned and incidental maintenance and immediate breakdown repairs.

- Restore deterioration of equipment and improve the weakness of components by tagging and detagging abnormalities.

- Ensure all maintenance and repair activities in compliance with the legal regulations of safety, health and environment, the company policy, and the nature of work as requested by the superiors.

- Participate in overhaul activities to ensure the equipment/machine is in good condition.

- Participate in TPM improvement teams and other jobs assigned whenever required.

- Keep the workplace clean, tidy, and hygienic.