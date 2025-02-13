Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Km 15+500, Road 427, Van Tao Commune, Thuong Tin District, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Be responsible for maintaining equipment in assigned areas to achieve the targeted equipment efficiency and maintenance cost.
- Execute the planned and incidental maintenance and immediate breakdown repairs.
- Restore deterioration of equipment and improve the weakness of components by tagging and detagging abnormalities.
- Ensure all maintenance and repair activities in compliance with the legal regulations of safety, health and environment, the company policy, and the nature of work as requested by the superiors.
- Participate in overhaul activities to ensure the equipment/machine is in good condition.
- Participate in TPM improvement teams and other jobs assigned whenever required.
- Keep the workplace clean, tidy, and hygienic.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Prefer to have 2 - 3 years experience in repair, maintenance and managing spare parts for machines/equipment in the beverage & food factory. We are also open to fresh-graduated students.
- Ability to work independently and teamwork.
- Intermediate level of English skills: reading and comprehension of technical English.
Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
