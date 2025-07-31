Tuyển System Administrator Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 139 - 159 USD

Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/08/2025
Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd

Mức lương
139 - 159 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: No. 1, Street 11, VSIP Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 139 - 159 USD

Job Responsibilities:
• Advise the Board of Directors on the application of IT solutions in production operations and management;
• Develop processes and manage systems including servers, data storage, application software, and internal security and monitoring systems;
• Managing and developing information technology systems for the company and the Foster Group in Vietnam;
• Conduct evaluations and performance analysis of IT systems (software and hardware), and recommend enhancements and optimizations;
• Handling issues related to network security operations, network communications, and information technology;
• Work with suppliers of software, internet services, telecommunications, and related equipment;
• Collaborate with other departments to ensure effective implementation of IT initiatives;
• Other jobs will be discussed directly in the interview.

Với Mức Lương 139 - 159 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree or higher in Information Technology or a related field;
• Communicate fluently in English;

Tại Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd

Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 1, Street 11, VSIP Bac Ninh, Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

