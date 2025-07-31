Tuyển System Administrator Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 139 - 159 USD

Job Responsibilities:

• Advise the Board of Directors on the application of IT solutions in production operations and management;

• Develop processes and manage systems including servers, data storage, application software, and internal security and monitoring systems;

• Managing and developing information technology systems for the company and the Foster Group in Vietnam;

• Conduct evaluations and performance analysis of IT systems (software and hardware), and recommend enhancements and optimizations;

• Handling issues related to network security operations, network communications, and information technology;

• Work with suppliers of software, internet services, telecommunications, and related equipment;

• Collaborate with other departments to ensure effective implementation of IT initiatives;

• Other jobs will be discussed directly in the interview.