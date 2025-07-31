Tuyển System Administrator Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 139 - 159 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd
- Bắc Ninh: No. 1, Street 11, VSIP Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 139 - 159 USD
Job Responsibilities:
• Advise the Board of Directors on the application of IT solutions in production operations and management;
• Develop processes and manage systems including servers, data storage, application software, and internal security and monitoring systems;
• Managing and developing information technology systems for the company and the Foster Group in Vietnam;
• Conduct evaluations and performance analysis of IT systems (software and hardware), and recommend enhancements and optimizations;
• Handling issues related to network security operations, network communications, and information technology;
• Work with suppliers of software, internet services, telecommunications, and related equipment;
• Collaborate with other departments to ensure effective implementation of IT initiatives;
• Other jobs will be discussed directly in the interview.
Với Mức Lương 139 - 159 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Communicate fluently in English;
Tại Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
