Tuyển System Administrator Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/08/2025
Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Hung Thang Urban & Service Area, Hung Thang Ward, Ha Long City, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

WORKPLACE: Hung Thang Urban & Service Area, Hung Thang Ward, Ha Long City
WORKPLACE:
WORKING TIME: From Monday to Friday (8:00 to 17:00) and 2 Saturday mornings/month (9:00 to 12:00)
WORKING TIME:
JOB DESCRIPTION
- School reception service and telephone duties
- Administrative and clerical duties; order stationeries and book pack
- Enrolment process and students’ record; managing enrolment of new students
- Student’s insurance management
- Manage daily student attendance on SMS system and hard copies
- Support with staff monthly attendance and HR requirements
- Arrange transportation for Mail delivery/School activities;
- Liaise with bus vendors, parents, drivers for resolving all bus matters
- Assist cashier when needed
- Translation in meeting and documents; assist school’s activities and reports

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

