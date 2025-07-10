Tuyển System Administrator Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
- Quảng Ninh: Hung Thang Urban & Service Area, Hung Thang Ward, Ha Long City, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
WORKPLACE: Hung Thang Urban & Service Area, Hung Thang Ward, Ha Long City
WORKING TIME: From Monday to Friday (8:00 to 17:00) and 2 Saturday mornings/month (9:00 to 12:00)
JOB DESCRIPTION
- School reception service and telephone duties
- Administrative and clerical duties; order stationeries and book pack
- Enrolment process and students’ record; managing enrolment of new students
- Student’s insurance management
- Manage daily student attendance on SMS system and hard copies
- Support with staff monthly attendance and HR requirements
- Arrange transportation for Mail delivery/School activities;
- Liaise with bus vendors, parents, drivers for resolving all bus matters
- Assist cashier when needed
- Translation in meeting and documents; assist school’s activities and reports
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
