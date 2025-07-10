Tuyển System Administrator Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

WORKPLACE: Hung Thang Urban & Service Area, Hung Thang Ward, Ha Long City

WORKPLACE:

WORKING TIME: From Monday to Friday (8:00 to 17:00) and 2 Saturday mornings/month (9:00 to 12:00)

WORKING TIME:

JOB DESCRIPTION

- School reception service and telephone duties

- Administrative and clerical duties; order stationeries and book pack

- Enrolment process and students’ record; managing enrolment of new students

- Student’s insurance management

- Manage daily student attendance on SMS system and hard copies

- Support with staff monthly attendance and HR requirements

- Arrange transportation for Mail delivery/School activities;

- Liaise with bus vendors, parents, drivers for resolving all bus matters

- Assist cashier when needed

- Translation in meeting and documents; assist school’s activities and reports