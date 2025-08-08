Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description
We are seeking an experienced and highly motivated System Administrator to join our infrastructure and automation team. This role focuses on the day-to-day operation and maintenance of UC4 (Automic) systems, along with overall infrastructure support for automation workflows, server environments, and related components. As part of a 24x7 operational environment, this position also includes on-call responsibilities on a rotational basis to ensure system availability and rapid incident resolution.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field.
Proven Experience:
• 4-5 years of system admin
Require Knowledge:
• Proficient in Automic/UC4 or equivalent automation platforms
• Profession with operating systems (Unix/Linux/Windows) and basic scripting (Bash, PowerShell, etc.)
• Programming skills in Java, PowerShell, Python, Perl, UC4 etc.
• Understanding of system logs, services, and environment variables
Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
