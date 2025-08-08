Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Job Description

We are seeking an experienced and highly motivated System Administrator to join our infrastructure and automation team. This role focuses on the day-to-day operation and maintenance of UC4 (Automic) systems, along with overall infrastructure support for automation workflows, server environments, and related components. As part of a 24x7 operational environment, this position also includes on-call responsibilities on a rotational basis to ensure system availability and rapid incident resolution.

Education and Experience:

• Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field.

Proven Experience:

• 4-5 years of system admin

Require Knowledge:

• Proficient in Automic/UC4 or equivalent automation platforms

• Profession with operating systems (Unix/Linux/Windows) and basic scripting (Bash, PowerShell, etc.)

• Programming skills in Java, PowerShell, Python, Perl, UC4 etc.

• Understanding of system logs, services, and environment variables

