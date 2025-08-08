Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/09/2025
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description
We are seeking an experienced and highly motivated System Administrator to join our infrastructure and automation team. This role focuses on the day-to-day operation and maintenance of UC4 (Automic) systems, along with overall infrastructure support for automation workflows, server environments, and related components. As part of a 24x7 operational environment, this position also includes on-call responsibilities on a rotational basis to ensure system availability and rapid incident resolution.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and Experience:
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field.
Proven Experience:
• 4-5 years of system admin
Require Knowledge:
• Proficient in Automic/UC4 or equivalent automation platforms
• Profession with operating systems (Unix/Linux/Windows) and basic scripting (Bash, PowerShell, etc.)
• Programming skills in Java, PowerShell, Python, Perl, UC4 etc.
• Understanding of system logs, services, and environment variables

Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Địa điểm: Etown 2, 364 Cong Hoa street, ward 13, Tan Binh district, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

