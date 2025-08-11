Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 87A Hàm Nghi, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Scope of work:

• 24x7 operational production support.

• Performs backup/recovery using Veeam solution.

• Keep monitoring & troubleshooting system including server/ hardware/ Storage/ VMware/

database 24/7 follow standard operating procedure within the agreed-upon SLAs.

• Perform maintenance hardware (HPE, DELL), software (OS, ESXi, vCenter...) follow standard

operating procedures.

• Daily follow up the request via email/phone/ITSM tool.

• Work closely with other team & partners to quick delivery services or resolve issues for

customer.

• Perform 24x7 incident and change management tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills and Experience:

• +1 years of experience in VMware products.

• Experience with Administration Linux.

• Experience working with VMWare: VCenter, ESXI, VMotion, HA, DRS etc...

• VMware Cloud Director, vRealize Log Insight, NSX-T, vRealize Operations Manager... (will be

trained after joining).

• Understanding of storage (SAN\NAS) connectivity from VSphere, mounting LUNs (iSCSI).

• Logical thinking, discipline, careful, honest.

• Ability to research, learn to work effectively.

• Intermediate/ advanced speaking, reading, and writing skills in English.

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin