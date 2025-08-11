Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 87A Hàm Nghi, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Scope of work:
• 24x7 operational production support.
• Performs backup/recovery using Veeam solution.
• Keep monitoring & troubleshooting system including server/ hardware/ Storage/ VMware/
database 24/7 follow standard operating procedure within the agreed-upon SLAs.
• Perform maintenance hardware (HPE, DELL), software (OS, ESXi, vCenter...) follow standard
operating procedures.
• Daily follow up the request via email/phone/ITSM tool.
• Work closely with other team & partners to quick delivery services or resolve issues for
customer.
• Perform 24x7 incident and change management tasks.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• +1 years of experience in VMware products.
• Experience with Administration Linux.
• Experience working with VMWare: VCenter, ESXI, VMotion, HA, DRS etc...
• VMware Cloud Director, vRealize Log Insight, NSX-T, vRealize Operations Manager... (will be
trained after joining).
• Understanding of storage (SAN\NAS) connectivity from VSphere, mounting LUNs (iSCSI).
• Logical thinking, discipline, careful, honest.
• Ability to research, learn to work effectively.
• Intermediate/ advanced speaking, reading, and writing skills in English.
Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI