Tuyển System Administrator Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/08/2025
Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc

System Administrator

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

MyAusVisa is a rapidly growing firm specialising in immigration law, with offices in Sydney and Hanoi. Securing the visa for our clients is our passion and we take our passion very seriously.
MyAusVisa
We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Document Administrator to join our dynamic team in Hanoi. This position is perfect for individuals who thrive in a fast-paced environment, excel under pressure, and embrace a “can-do” attitude to get the job done.
detail-oriented and proactive Document Administrator
“can-do” attitude
Job Description
Main responsibility:
Be in charge of interacting with customers, collecting and preparing documents in preparing applications pertaining to customer records.
Tasks include:
• Collect, prepare, and submit applications for Skill Assessments, Expressions of Interest, Visas, and other services.
• Ensure the integrity of documentation and the accuracy of all application and implementation-related documents.
• Work with colleagues to ensure consistency of documentation practice across the company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 170 De La Thanh Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi, Vietnam.s

