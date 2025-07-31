Tuyển System Administrator Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MyAusVisa is a rapidly growing firm specialising in immigration law, with offices in Sydney and Hanoi. Securing the visa for our clients is our passion and we take our passion very seriously.

MyAusVisa

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Document Administrator to join our dynamic team in Hanoi. This position is perfect for individuals who thrive in a fast-paced environment, excel under pressure, and embrace a “can-do” attitude to get the job done.

Job Description

Main responsibility:

Be in charge of interacting with customers, collecting and preparing documents in preparing applications pertaining to customer records.

Tasks include:

• Collect, prepare, and submit applications for Skill Assessments, Expressions of Interest, Visas, and other services.

• Ensure the integrity of documentation and the accuracy of all application and implementation-related documents.

• Work with colleagues to ensure consistency of documentation practice across the company.