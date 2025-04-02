Tuyển System Administrator GSM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

We are seeking a skilled and proactive Database Administrator (DBA) to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the reliability, availability, and scalability of our PostgreSQL database clusters, collaborating with software engineers to design optimal data schemas, and executing essential database maintenance tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

· Database Reliability & High Availability:

o Ensure PostgreSQL clusters run smoothly with minimal downtime.

o Scale and optimize high-load PostgreSQL cluster, ensuring high performance and scalability.

o Implement and maintain high-availability and disaster recovery strategies (e.g., replication, failover, backup/restore).

o Monitor database performance and proactively address potential issues.

· Data Schema Design:

o Collaborate with software engineers to design and optimize database schemas.

o Ensure schemas are scalable, efficient, and aligned with business requirements.

o Review and advise on query performance and indexing strategies.