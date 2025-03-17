Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Mức lương 600 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: No 17, Alley 575, Kim Ma Street Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

• Ensuring seamless database operations across various environments ·

• Implementing and maintaining database maintenance tasks

• Ensuring performance and general database optimisations

• Providing support to database related support issues

• Helping with TSQL and MySQL Scripting

• Reviewing Data and data related requirements

• Engaging in strategic capacity and architecture planning

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 2-3 years of experience, Completion of a Microsoft or equivalent SQL Maintenance and Performance tuning course.

• Demonstratable experience of maintaining databases, Database design & development

• Knowledge of SQL Database maintenance, SQL Scripting, MS SQL or MySQL

• Proficiency in relational and non-relational databases

• Strong analytical ability to dissect complex processes

• Proven track record in SQL Server database performance tuning

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin