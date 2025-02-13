Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: 17/575, đường Kim Mã, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,700 USD
- Conduct thorough testing of applications, including functional, regression, and user acceptance testing.
- Develop and execute test plans, test cases, and test scripts.
- Identify, document, and track software defects using appropriate tools and methodologies.
- Collaborate with development teams to resolve issues and ensure high-quality software delivery.
- Perform in-depth evaluations and verifications of system capabilities.
- Work with stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback on services, functions, or products.
- Analyse findings and create suggestions for strategic and operational improvements.
- Create and maintain comprehensive test documentation, including test plans, test cases, and reports.
- Participate in project scoping and management alongside Senior Analysts and Delivery Partners.
- Contribute to the creation of Specification Documentation for Development teams.
- Support the implementation of recommended changes and help resolve any issues that arise
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Experience with automation testing tools, scripting languages, test management tools and defect tracking systems
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
