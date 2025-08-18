Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/09/2025
BSS Group

Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Review and analyze client-specific requirements and scope of projects/tasks to ensure an accurate understanding of deliverable requirements and acceptance criteria.
Define test scenarios, create test plans, and participate in the definition and execution of manual and/or automated system test scripts.
Executing the appropriate test cases, including writing test plans, scenarios, and test cases, mining and manipulating test data.
Isolate, replicate, and report defects and retesting of defects through resolution.
Collaborate with project team resources to understand and prioritize testing efforts.
Execute project deliverables and tasks on time and on budget to support profitable and high-quality operations service delivery.
Typically assigned to multiple projects, ranging from simple to moderate complexity, or to a single project of high complexity.
Assist in the analysis of current processes and propose recommendations for process improvements.
Perform other related duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

22-25 years old and have at least 1 year of experience in website or software testing.
Basic knowledge in e-commerce, pre-intermediate English level (reading and writing skills), and computer literacy.
Experience working in an Agile/Scrum or having knowledge of JavaScript, PHP, and Magento is a plus.
Analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
Strong interpersonal skills to collaborate with customers and internal cross-functional teams.
Ability to quickly learn new technologies, systems, and processes.
Self-motivated, well-organized, and with strict attention to detail.
Having an infectious can-do attitude inspires others and encourages great performance in a fast-moving environment.
Own or potentially develop BSS core values: Passion, Responsibility, Integrity, Can-do attitude, Joy, Respect.

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 10M - 15M (review every 6 months).
Working in one of the leading Magento companies in Vietnam, which is the first to be both Select
Extension Builder and Business Solution Partner of Magento, with nearly 100% foreign customers.
Daily implement professional testing tools (Browserstack, Jmeter, Internal bug logging system...)
Coverage of ISTQB certification fee and other advanced testing courses.
Youthful and dynamic working environments with many clubs: running, football, board games…
Convenient office at the 14th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors with scenic views. Tea, coffee, and drinks are always available at the office.
The State statutory holidays and collective activities (team building, picnics, travel…) are organized by the Company.
Other benefits are according to the provisions of the Company and the Labor Code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

