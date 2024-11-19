Tuyển Software tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa MHDI Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm



Conduct Foreign Object Detection (FOD) tests to ensure system safety and performance.

Perform Interoperability (IOP) tests to validate compatibility with various devices and standards.

Execute Charging Area Tests to evaluate charging zones, alignment accuracy, and usability.

Analyze and measure Charging Performance, focusing on efficiency, power delivery, and thermal management.

Conduct MFi (Operating Volume, Polling) tests to validate NFC communication range and detection accuracy.

Perform Card Protection and Multi-Card Detection tests to ensure proper handling of NFC cards in multi-object environments.

Reproduce reported issues in a controlled environment to identify root causes.

Collaborate with the development team to provide detailed bug reports and suggest solutions.

Create and maintain detailed test cases, results, and reports. Ensure test coverage aligns with project requirements and quality standards.

Collaboration and Continuous Improvement:

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers and system engineers, to refine testing processes.

Contribute to test process optimization and automation efforts where applicable.



Hands-on experience with non-functional testing of embedded or automotive systems.

Knowledge of wireless charging technologies and NFC protocols.

Proficiency with tools and equipment for testing FOD, IOP, and performance.

Familiarity with testing standards such as Qi specification and MFi certification.

Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.

Detail-oriented with a focus on quality and precision.

Effective communication and collaboration in a team environment.

Experience in automotive testing or embedded systems is a plus.

ISTQB certification is an advantage.

Knowledge of Functional Safety (ISO 26262) and/or Cybersecurity (ISO 21434) is beneficial.



• Attractive salary up to 30M + 13th-month salary bonus

• Young and dynamic working environment.

• Chance to experience the sales process in an IT company.

• Chance of learning in the professional environment.

• Chance of working directly with clients and improving skills.

• Salary review 2 times/year or on an excellent performance

• The company’s labor policy is completely under Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

