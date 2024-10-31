Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 17 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương 12 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 497 Nguyễn Kiệm, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 12 - 17 Triệu

Responsibility：

Manage HR Processes and Compliance:

Handle procedures in accordance with the company's management systems, including employee probation-to-permanent conversion, position changes, resignations, rewards, and punishments.

Keep HR procedures, processes, and templates up to date through continuous monitoring and improvement to ensure full legal compliance.

Employee Experience and Lifecycle Management:

Support the employee lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding, ensuring a positive experience by addressing employee queries and managing relevant document and data collection, background checks, and medical check-ups.

HR Operations and Reporting:

Manage HR functional operations and activities.

Assist in HR reporting by collecting and analyzing data, and updating templates as needed.

Corporate Culture and Employee Engagement:

Promote the company's corporate culture by arranging employee recreational activities, welfare distribution, and enhancing employee satisfaction and engagement.

HR Projects and Recruitment:

Ensure the execution of key HR projects and initiatives as required by the direct manager.

Support recruitment activities.

Additional HR Tasks:

Perform other HR tasks or projects assigned by the line manager.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements：

Bachelor degree or above

Minimum 4 years of working experience in Human Resources function

Excellent command of Microsoft Office

Excellent English at reading, writing and presentation

Logical thinking and good communication skills

Good learning and executive ability, have teamwork spirit

Be patient and careful, have strong responsibility

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary and bonuses ranging from 12,000,000 to 17,000,000 VND/month, negotiable based on skills and experience.

- Participation in social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits as per legal regulations.

- Annual leave and public holiday entitlements according to the regulations of the Vietnamese government.

- A dynamic, professional, and friendly working environment with ample opportunities for future advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

