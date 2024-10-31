Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 17 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
12 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 497 Nguyễn Kiệm, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 12 - 17 Triệu

Responsibility：
Manage HR Processes and Compliance:
Manage HR Processes and Compliance
Handle procedures in accordance with the company's management systems, including employee probation-to-permanent conversion, position changes, resignations, rewards, and punishments.
Keep HR procedures, processes, and templates up to date through continuous monitoring and improvement to ensure full legal compliance.
Employee Experience and Lifecycle Management:
Employee Experience and Lifecycle Management
Support the employee lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding, ensuring a positive experience by addressing employee queries and managing relevant document and data collection, background checks, and medical check-ups.
HR Operations and Reporting:
HR Operations and Reporting
Manage HR functional operations and activities.
Assist in HR reporting by collecting and analyzing data, and updating templates as needed.
Corporate Culture and Employee Engagement:
Corporate Culture and Employee Engagement
Promote the company's corporate culture by arranging employee recreational activities, welfare distribution, and enhancing employee satisfaction and engagement.
HR Projects and Recruitment:
HR Projects and Recruitment
Ensure the execution of key HR projects and initiatives as required by the direct manager.
Support recruitment activities.
Additional HR Tasks:
Additional HR Tasks
Perform other HR tasks or projects assigned by the line manager.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements：
Bachelor degree or above
Minimum 4 years of working experience in Human Resources function
Excellent command of Microsoft Office
Excellent English at reading, writing and presentation
Logical thinking and good communication skills
Good learning and executive ability, have teamwork spirit
Be patient and careful, have strong responsibility

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary and bonuses ranging from 12,000,000 to 17,000,000 VND/month, negotiable based on skills and experience.
- Participation in social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits as per legal regulations.
- Annual leave and public holiday entitlements according to the regulations of the Vietnamese government.
- A dynamic, professional, and friendly working environment with ample opportunities for future advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8. tòa nhà 34 Pasteur, phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, quận 1, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

