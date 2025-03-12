Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 320 - 480 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA
- Hà Nội: Tầng 8, Toà Diamond Flower, số 48 Lê Văn Lương, Q. Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương 320 - 480 USD
- Prepare application for issue/change of enterprise registration content, investment registration certificate; contact and work with licensing authority for submission, explanation and receipt of results (Main job)
- Translate documents from Vietnamese to English and vice versa
- Interpret from Vietnamese to English and vice versa in the meetings with state authorities
- Support the investment promotion activities
- Others as assigned by the managerial persons.
Với Mức Lương 320 - 480 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have bachelor’s Degree (English/ Law major)
- Be fluent in English speaking, listening, reading and writing skills
- Have proficient computer skills
- Have good communication skills, problem solving skills
- Be enthusiastic, agile, hardworking, thoughtful, secret-keeping and have good observation skills
- Ages: 23 to 28
- Female is preferred
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
