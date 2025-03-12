Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 320 - 480 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA

Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA

Mức lương
320 - 480 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 8, Toà Diamond Flower, số 48 Lê Văn Lương, Q. Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương 320 - 480 USD

- Prepare application for issue/change of enterprise registration content, investment registration certificate; contact and work with licensing authority for submission, explanation and receipt of results (Main job)
- Translate documents from Vietnamese to English and vice versa
- Interpret from Vietnamese to English and vice versa in the meetings with state authorities
- Support the investment promotion activities
- Others as assigned by the managerial persons.

Với Mức Lương 320 - 480 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu cầu ứng viên:
- Have bachelor’s Degree (English/ Law major)
- Be fluent in English speaking, listening, reading and writing skills
- Have proficient computer skills
- Have good communication skills, problem solving skills
- Be enthusiastic, agile, hardworking, thoughtful, secret-keeping and have good observation skills
- Ages: 23 to 28
- Female is preferred

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 48 Lê Văn Lương, Trung Hòa, Thanh Xuân Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

