Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 320 - 480 USD

Mức lương 320 - 480 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 8, Toà Diamond Flower, số 48 Lê Văn Lương, Q. Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương 320 - 480 USD

- Prepare application for issue/change of enterprise registration content, investment registration certificate; contact and work with licensing authority for submission, explanation and receipt of results (Main job)

- Translate documents from Vietnamese to English and vice versa

- Interpret from Vietnamese to English and vice versa in the meetings with state authorities

- Support the investment promotion activities

- Others as assigned by the managerial persons.

Với Mức Lương 320 - 480 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu cầu ứng viên:

- Have bachelor’s Degree (English/ Law major)

- Be fluent in English speaking, listening, reading and writing skills

- Have proficient computer skills

- Have good communication skills, problem solving skills

- Be enthusiastic, agile, hardworking, thoughtful, secret-keeping and have good observation skills

- Ages: 23 to 28

- Female is preferred

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ JAVINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin