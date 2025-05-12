Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/06/2025
Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
14 - 16 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 USD

Navigos Search\'s client, a FDI manufacturing company, is looking for a Senior QAQC manager in charge of below tasks:
- Manage IQC, IPQC, OQC and build KPI to control for quality team
- Maintain and implement ISO system
- Responsible to handle customer claim and customer audit
- Co-ordinate with relevant sections to make and submit documents to the customer when applying new model, new material, and 4M change
- Feedback and follow up with supplier that have quality issues
- Coordinate with other section for quality improvement and Kaizen activities
- Make training document to conduct training for QC members and other section to understand international standard/ customer standard.
- Other jobs as assigned by management board.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from university, major in Engineering
- Age from 40 years old up
- At least 5 years of work experience in same position
- Having management skills
- Strong knowledge at QMS, ISO9001, ATF16949
- Well communication in English or Japanese
- Enthusiastic, honest, responsible for work and work under pressure

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

