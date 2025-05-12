Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 USD
Navigos Search\'s client, a FDI manufacturing company, is looking for a Senior QAQC manager in charge of below tasks:
- Manage IQC, IPQC, OQC and build KPI to control for quality team
- Maintain and implement ISO system
- Responsible to handle customer claim and customer audit
- Co-ordinate with relevant sections to make and submit documents to the customer when applying new model, new material, and 4M change
- Feedback and follow up with supplier that have quality issues
- Coordinate with other section for quality improvement and Kaizen activities
- Make training document to conduct training for QC members and other section to understand international standard/ customer standard.
- Other jobs as assigned by management board.
Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Age from 40 years old up
- At least 5 years of work experience in same position
- Having management skills
- Strong knowledge at QMS, ISO9001, ATF16949
- Well communication in English or Japanese
- Enthusiastic, honest, responsible for work and work under pressure
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
