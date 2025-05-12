Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 USD

Navigos Search\'s client, a FDI manufacturing company, is looking for a Senior QAQC manager in charge of below tasks:

- Manage IQC, IPQC, OQC and build KPI to control for quality team

- Maintain and implement ISO system

- Responsible to handle customer claim and customer audit

- Co-ordinate with relevant sections to make and submit documents to the customer when applying new model, new material, and 4M change

- Feedback and follow up with supplier that have quality issues

- Coordinate with other section for quality improvement and Kaizen activities

- Make training document to conduct training for QC members and other section to understand international standard/ customer standard.

- Other jobs as assigned by management board.