Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: CIC 219 Trung Kính, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● 2+ years of experience as business analyst for business application platforms;

● Experience in UML design, data modeling, and user stories;

● Proven ability in typical business analyst skills such as requirements engineering,

business process analysis, and modeling techniques;

● Effective verbal and spoken communication skills;

● Excellent command of English language skills (writing, speaking, listening and

reading).

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;

● Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October);

● Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1);

bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;

● Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care

insurance;

● 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months

● 01 day remote work per month; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month

for employees

● Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;

● Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free

coffee, tea, drinks;

● Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating

together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;

● Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits

under the provisions of the company;

● Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company

with product mindset;

● Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and

operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance

for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable

system from scratch;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

