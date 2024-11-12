Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
15 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: CIC 219 Trung Kính, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● 2+ years of experience as business analyst for business application platforms;
● Experience in UML design, data modeling, and user stories;
● Proven ability in typical business analyst skills such as requirements engineering,
business process analysis, and modeling techniques;
● Effective verbal and spoken communication skills;
● Excellent command of English language skills (writing, speaking, listening and
reading).
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;
● Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October);
● Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1);
bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;
● Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care
insurance;
● 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months
● 01 day remote work per month; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month
for employees
● Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;
● Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free
coffee, tea, drinks;
● Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating
together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;
● Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits
under the provisions of the company;
● Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company
with product mindset;
● Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and
operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance
for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable
system from scratch;
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
