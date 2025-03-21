Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Park IX
- Cao Ốc Văn Phòng Cao Cấp, Đường Phan Đình Giót, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Accountabilities:
Customer Services:
• Warmly welcome customers in person or via telephone.
• Provide high-quality customer service by addressing inquiries professionally.
• Handle operations services (insurance proposals, premium collection, policy services, etc.) efficiently and within agreed service standards.
• Collaborate with the Head Office Operations Team to ensure smooth and effective service delivery.
Team Management:
• Lead and supervise CS/SS staff at the sales office and assigned GA branches, ensuring effective performance and adherence to company guidelines.
• Support team members with daily tasks and provide necessary training to maintain high service standards.
• Ensure compliance with company policies and oversee service quality at all levels.
Agency Admin Support:
• Assist in managing documents related to agents (FC/UM/DM applications, etc.).
• Handle promotional gifts distribution, storage, and reporting as per company procedures.
Premium Control:
• Manage distribution and reporting of Premium Receipt Books to agents, coordinating audits with the Premium Control and Sales teams.
