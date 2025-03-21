Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Accountabilities:

Customer Services:

• Warmly welcome customers in person or via telephone.

• Provide high-quality customer service by addressing inquiries professionally.

• Handle operations services (insurance proposals, premium collection, policy services, etc.) efficiently and within agreed service standards.

• Collaborate with the Head Office Operations Team to ensure smooth and effective service delivery.

Team Management:

• Lead and supervise CS/SS staff at the sales office and assigned GA branches, ensuring effective performance and adherence to company guidelines.

• Support team members with daily tasks and provide necessary training to maintain high service standards.

• Ensure compliance with company policies and oversee service quality at all levels.

Agency Admin Support:

• Assist in managing documents related to agents (FC/UM/DM applications, etc.).

• Handle promotional gifts distribution, storage, and reporting as per company procedures.

Premium Control:

• Manage distribution and reporting of Premium Receipt Books to agents, coordinating audits with the Premium Control and Sales teams.