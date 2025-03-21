Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanwha Life Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Hanwha Life Vietnam

Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Park IX

- Cao Ốc Văn Phòng Cao Cấp, Đường Phan Đình Giót, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Accountabilities:
Customer Services:
• Warmly welcome customers in person or via telephone.
• Provide high-quality customer service by addressing inquiries professionally.
• Handle operations services (insurance proposals, premium collection, policy services, etc.) efficiently and within agreed service standards.
• Collaborate with the Head Office Operations Team to ensure smooth and effective service delivery.
Team Management:
• Lead and supervise CS/SS staff at the sales office and assigned GA branches, ensuring effective performance and adherence to company guidelines.
• Support team members with daily tasks and provide necessary training to maintain high service standards.
• Ensure compliance with company policies and oversee service quality at all levels.
Agency Admin Support:
• Assist in managing documents related to agents (FC/UM/DM applications, etc.).
• Handle promotional gifts distribution, storage, and reporting as per company procedures.
Premium Control:
• Manage distribution and reporting of Premium Receipt Books to agents, coordinating audits with the Premium Control and Sales teams.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanwha Life Vietnam

Hanwha Life Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 6, Tòa nhà Doji, 81-85 Hàm Nghi, Quận 1, Tp. HCM

