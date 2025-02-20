Tuyển Cloud Engineer Goldwind làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Position Overview

Carry out the O&M service of the WTG in accordance with project schedule and to the standard of company specifications, including WTG troubleshooting, schedule maintenance, retrofit, inspection, and provide operation reports to customers and companies etc.

Key Responsibilities

1) Carry out the O&M service of the WTG in accordance with project schedule and to the standard of company specifications:

• Implement the operation and maintenance service.

• Swiftly respond to issues and conduct troubleshooting for electrical, mechanical, software issues as well as component replacement, ensuring the project continuity.

• Complete defect-elimination task.

• Analyze wind turbine operation data to ensure smooth operation.

• Proactive contact with customers regarding completed and upcoming service and repairs.

• Implement the pre-COD service like completion checklist review, manuals review, etc.

• Implement the post-COD service like inspection of wind turbine and non-scheduled maintenance.

• Responsible for the inspection of installation company on site.

2) Manage warehouse by ordering materials, tools, and spare parts when needed.

3) Record keeping and administrative work.