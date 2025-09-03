Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

For 25 years, Atlas has been one of the world's most reputable providers of architectural, engineering, and BIM support services to the AEC industry, with headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and an operation centre in Manila, Philippines.

Our Vietnam team contributes to some of the most iconic projects in the world, working with leading companies – many of whom are ranked in the top five in their respective countries. Our reputation is built on high standards and cutting-edge technology, and we know this starts with our people. That’s why we are recruiting the best local talent and providing extensive training to help you build a remarkable career.

As a member of the Atlas team, you will be at the heart of the design delivery process, directly impacting the success of international projects. If you are passionate about seeing design concepts coming to life and are eager to grow in a supportive, expert and English-speaking environment, we invite you to join us.

ROLE & RESPONSIBILITIES

• Develop detailed structural construction drawings, including design, modeling, and documentation for small to medium-sized projects.

• Assist senior team members in large-scale projects.

• Utilize BIM tools such as Revit and Tekla to create accurate 3D models and manage construction documentation.