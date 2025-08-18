Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Reviewing our manufacturing specifications to identify materials needed for production with Suppliers.

• Qualifying, sourcing, and assessing the best vendors to supply the necessary materials per Supplier Quality Management system of company.

• Visiting vendor facilities and observing Business capability Assessment to meet Supplier Onboarding and AVL requirements of company.

• Performing regular quality control audits to ensure vendors continue to work in compliance with company and federal ISO standards.

• Reviewing incoming supplies and products from vendors to check for defects and ensure quality.

• Conducting tests and assessments on products to identify quality issues.

• Maintaining detailed reports on supplier quality. Sending Score cards including defect rates and areas that result in flaws.

• Providing technical advice and guidance to suppliers to reduce defect rates working internally.

• Serving as a liaison between our company's senior management and the vendors to identify quality issues.

• Performs other related duties as assigned.