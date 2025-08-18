Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
- Bình Dương: CÔNG TY TNHH C
- HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM, Hòa Phú, Thủ Dầu Một, Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Reviewing our manufacturing specifications to identify materials needed for production with Suppliers.
• Qualifying, sourcing, and assessing the best vendors to supply the necessary materials per Supplier Quality Management system of company.
• Visiting vendor facilities and observing Business capability Assessment to meet Supplier Onboarding and AVL requirements of company.
• Performing regular quality control audits to ensure vendors continue to work in compliance with company and federal ISO standards.
• Reviewing incoming supplies and products from vendors to check for defects and ensure quality.
• Conducting tests and assessments on products to identify quality issues.
• Maintaining detailed reports on supplier quality. Sending Score cards including defect rates and areas that result in flaws.
• Providing technical advice and guidance to suppliers to reduce defect rates working internally.
• Serving as a liaison between our company's senior management and the vendors to identify quality issues.
• Performs other related duties as assigned.
