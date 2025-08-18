Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
- Hải Phòng: Lô đất CN 4.1H tại Khu công nghiệp Đình Vũ, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 15 USD
[MQA position]
1. Setup incoming/process/outgoing spec./criteria and train inspectors
2. Setup and buy-off quality stations.
3. Manage line audit/Control process/OQC quality and continuously improve
4. Handle customer quality related feedback/complaint
5. Re-judge failure in process and feedback from customer
6. Buy-off process machine and qualify new production line
7. Lead cross-function meeting of quality issue
[SQE position]
1. Set up incoming inspection standard, training inspectors and solve incoming abnormal issue.
2. Analysis issue related material, solve material quality issue, Ensure production line produce smooth.
3. Manage suppliers, statistics supplier performance, such as incoming reject rate, defect rate , Rating supplier performance monthly.
4. Audit supplier: annual audit, new supplier development audit.
5. Participate in project NPI development, Early evolve quality control, Qualify Material .
6. Other matters explained by leaders.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
