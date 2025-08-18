Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD

[MQA position]

1. Setup incoming/process/outgoing spec./criteria and train inspectors

2. Setup and buy-off quality stations.

3. Manage line audit/Control process/OQC quality and continuously improve

4. Handle customer quality related feedback/complaint

5. Re-judge failure in process and feedback from customer

6. Buy-off process machine and qualify new production line

7. Lead cross-function meeting of quality issue

[SQE position]

1. Set up incoming inspection standard, training inspectors and solve incoming abnormal issue.

2. Analysis issue related material, solve material quality issue, Ensure production line produce smooth.

3. Manage suppliers, statistics supplier performance, such as incoming reject rate, defect rate , Rating supplier performance monthly.

4. Audit supplier: annual audit, new supplier development audit.

5. Participate in project NPI development, Early evolve quality control, Qualify Material .

6. Other matters explained by leaders.