Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Conduct in-process and system audit at supplier to ensure production process compliance with agreement.
• Monitor the quality corrective action plan implement at supplier side to improve the product quality in mass production stage.
• Suggest and follow up supplier production improvement process and to avoid systematic quality occurred.
• Follow up quality issue from QC inspection to maintain product quality performance.
• Provide training to 3rd party inspection agency and factory QC inspector to align the product quality requirement.
• Coach and monitor new process implementation in the factory to ensure product quality comply with requirement.
• Follow up Customer Complaint - take a lead and work with relevant parties on the Root Cause, Corrective and Preventive actions.
• Quality review with supplier – regular review of Quality Performance with suppliers against the goal.
• Conduct Surveillance Audit – spot check supplier on mass production products to verify improvements.
• Follow through outside test laboratory test failure Root Cause, Corrective and Preventive actions.
• Quality Data Analysis / Consolidation - Regularly analyze quality data and consolidate it into the summary. Ensure it is done timely
