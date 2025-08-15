Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Conduct in-process and system audit at supplier to ensure production process compliance with agreement.

• Monitor the quality corrective action plan implement at supplier side to improve the product quality in mass production stage.

• Suggest and follow up supplier production improvement process and to avoid systematic quality occurred.

• Follow up quality issue from QC inspection to maintain product quality performance.

• Provide training to 3rd party inspection agency and factory QC inspector to align the product quality requirement.

• Coach and monitor new process implementation in the factory to ensure product quality comply with requirement.

• Follow up Customer Complaint - take a lead and work with relevant parties on the Root Cause, Corrective and Preventive actions.

• Quality review with supplier – regular review of Quality Performance with suppliers against the goal.

• Conduct Surveillance Audit – spot check supplier on mass production products to verify improvements.

• Follow through outside test laboratory test failure Root Cause, Corrective and Preventive actions.

• Quality Data Analysis / Consolidation - Regularly analyze quality data and consolidate it into the summary. Ensure it is done timely