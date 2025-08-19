Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Coherent Vietnam
- Đồng Nai: 2A – 1.F1, Tran Phu Street, Nhon Trach I Industrial Park, Nhon Trach Ward, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Basic Function
• Responsible for coating process engineering, documentation, and process improvements.
• Support equipment layout, acquisition, justification, and SPC systems.
• Lead troubleshooting, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement projects.
• Actively participate in production activities and ensure compliance with safety and regulatory standards.
Key Responsibilities
• Pre-order Review (10%) – Technical review, cost evaluation, and customer communication.
• Manufacturing Process Management (40%) – Maintain & improve process capability, yield, and compliance. Troubleshoot shop floor issues; train operators & technicians.
• Process Optimization (20%) – Drive cost savings, efficiency projects, and alternative material/tooling development.
• Process Capability Improvement (20%) – Develop new process techniques; conduct trials for new methods and tooling.
• Technical Support (10%) – Provide technical support to Production, QA, Sales, and Customers (including complaint investigation & troubleshooting).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Coherent Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coherent Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
