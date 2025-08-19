Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Basic Function

• Responsible for coating process engineering, documentation, and process improvements.

• Support equipment layout, acquisition, justification, and SPC systems.

• Lead troubleshooting, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement projects.

• Actively participate in production activities and ensure compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

Key Responsibilities

• Pre-order Review (10%) – Technical review, cost evaluation, and customer communication.

• Manufacturing Process Management (40%) – Maintain & improve process capability, yield, and compliance. Troubleshoot shop floor issues; train operators & technicians.

• Process Optimization (20%) – Drive cost savings, efficiency projects, and alternative material/tooling development.

• Process Capability Improvement (20%) – Develop new process techniques; conduct trials for new methods and tooling.

• Technical Support (10%) – Provide technical support to Production, QA, Sales, and Customers (including complaint investigation & troubleshooting).