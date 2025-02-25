Tuyển Cloud Engineer Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập 1,400 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
- Quảng Bình: Vĩnh Sơn, Quảng Đông, Quảng Trạch District, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam, Huyện Quang Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,400 - 2,000 USD
1) Review of Engineering Documents and Specifications (for I&C)
2) Control of lnstrument Equipment and Materials (including Inspection)
3) Coordination with Design Team and Vendor
4) Preparing of Method Statement & Planning Construction Activity
5) Supervision for Construction Works, Test and Pre-commissioning Activities
6) Coordination with Owner, Owner’s Consultant, QAQC Team and Construction Subcontractor for Construction and Inspection & Test, Punch
Với Mức Lương 1,400 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
: Experience of Coal Thermal Power Plant in EVN project is preferred
: DCS, VMS, CEMS, SWAS, PLC, Cable Tray & Conduit and Coal Power Packages
2) English proficiency : Intermediate or Advanced
3) Understanding of I&C Design document and coordination with Design Engineer
4) Strong abilities for Instrument Calibration & Loop Test, Material Control
5) MS Office & CAD proficiency (Excel & Word, etc) : Intermediate or Advanced
6) College graduates
Tại Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI