Tuyển Cloud Engineer Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập 1,400 - 2,000 USD

1) Review of Engineering Documents and Specifications (for I&C)

2) Control of lnstrument Equipment and Materials (including Inspection)

3) Coordination with Design Team and Vendor

4) Preparing of Method Statement & Planning Construction Activity

5) Supervision for Construction Works, Test and Pre-commissioning Activities

6) Coordination with Owner, Owner’s Consultant, QAQC Team and Construction Subcontractor for Construction and Inspection & Test, Punch

1) More than 5 years of experience in Coal Power Plant and power plant /or Construction project of I&C

: Experience of Coal Thermal Power Plant in EVN project is preferred

: DCS, VMS, CEMS, SWAS, PLC, Cable Tray & Conduit and Coal Power Packages

2) English proficiency : Intermediate or Advanced

3) Understanding of I&C Design document and coordination with Design Engineer

4) Strong abilities for Instrument Calibration & Loop Test, Material Control

5) MS Office & CAD proficiency (Excel & Word, etc) : Intermediate or Advanced

6) College graduates

