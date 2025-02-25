Tuyển Cloud Engineer Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập 1,400 - 2,000 USD

Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1

Mức lương
1,400 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Bình: Vĩnh Sơn, Quảng Đông, Quảng Trạch District, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam, Huyện Quang Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,400 - 2,000 USD

1) Review of Engineering Documents and Specifications (for I&C)
2) Control of lnstrument Equipment and Materials (including Inspection)
3) Coordination with Design Team and Vendor
4) Preparing of Method Statement & Planning Construction Activity
5) Supervision for Construction Works, Test and Pre-commissioning Activities
6) Coordination with Owner, Owner’s Consultant, QAQC Team and Construction Subcontractor for Construction and Inspection & Test, Punch

Với Mức Lương 1,400 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1) More than 5 years of experience in Coal Power Plant and power plant /or Construction project of I&C
: Experience of Coal Thermal Power Plant in EVN project is preferred
: DCS, VMS, CEMS, SWAS, PLC, Cable Tray & Conduit and Coal Power Packages
2) English proficiency : Intermediate or Advanced
3) Understanding of I&C Design document and coordination with Design Engineer
4) Strong abilities for Instrument Calibration & Loop Test, Material Control
5) MS Office & CAD proficiency (Excel & Word, etc) : Intermediate or Advanced
6) College graduates

Tại Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Dự án nhiệt điện quảng trạch I, thôn Vĩnh Sơn, xã Quảng Đông, Huyện Quảng Trạch, Quảng Bình

1,400 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm