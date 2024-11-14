Tuyển Content Marketing BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 5 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương 18 - 5 Triệu

Are you a passionate & creative writer who loves technology and business?

BSS Commerce is looking for freelancers who can write content in both English and Vietnamese to help with a backlog of educational content on eCommerce.

We're currently looking for Vietnamese freelancers who strongly have experience in writing high-quality website content.

Being a member of the Marketing team, you will

Provide BSS Commerce website readers with 100% original, interesting, easy-to-read, and SEO-friendly content.

Research and create an outline for assigned topics

Write full content and create media based on the approved outline

Optimize your article following SEO best practices and the BSS Commerce marketing team's guidelines

Min 1 article per week

We'll provide the topic, keyword list, and article requirements. The word count ranges from 2.000–3,500.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Join us, if you are:

Passionate about the e-commerce industry and technology.

Excellent writing, editing, proofreading skills, and the ability to adopt the style, tone, and voice of our business' various types of content.

Ability to research and write in-depth content in both Vietnamese and English about topics related to eCommerce

Familiar with plagiarism and AI writing check tools

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Become a BSS-er? Why not?

Remote working

Attractive Salary (From 1.800.000 to 5.000.000 VNĐ based on the number of words/article)

From 1.800.000 to 5.000.000 VNĐ

Learn about how an e-commerce website works.

Learn new Marketing knowledge & trends

BSS Commerce is a big family with members youthfully and dynamically. 90% of members at BSS are 9x.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin